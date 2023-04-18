Rapido sets in motion with ‘Bike Wali Taxi Sabse Saxi’ campaign on JioCinemas IPL streaming

Rapido Auto, one of the leading taxi services spread across India from Tier I to Tier III cities has launched its 360 degree ‘Bike Wali Taxi, Sabse Saxi’ campaign with an aim to drive consideration in the e-mobility space.

As part of Rapido’s commitment to resolve challenges of daily commute and to improve travel experiences for its customers, Rapido offers an effective solution to their travel issues with completing 10 lakh daily rides in 100+ cities across the country.

The campaign positions Rapido Bike-Taxi as the ultimate solution for everyday use because of its convenience, quickness, and affordability.

The campaign comprises four films that showcase Rapido Bike-Taxi as a smart alternative in different scenarios. The first film has already been released where the Bike-Taxi service is pitted against the shortcomings of a crowded bus. With an upbeat jingle and a pinch of ‘swag’, the films add a coolness quotient to the brand persona. The remaining films are yet to be released.

Rapido has taken a digital-first approach, collaborating with the OTT platform JioCinema. Capitalising on the reach and frequency of IPL on the platform, JioCinema serves as the lead channel. This will be followed by TV for amplification, and OOH as the recall channel.

You can download the app on iOS/android, login from your account, and start booking. The app allows you to book bike taxis and auto taxis with the minimum wait time, and maximum safety and is super easy on your pockets.

Once booked, the amount and captain details appear on the homepage and the captains reach the pick-up location in no time. To ensure the safety of the riders, captains carry an additional helmet which is given once the captain arrives and at no additional cost. Rider safety is of the utmost importance to the brand.

With Rapido around, let’s keep the traffic excuses at home and explore our cities. The brand is already a go-to option amongst the masses for its cost-effective, fuel-efficient, and time-saving services during peak traffic hours.