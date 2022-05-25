How to Protect Yourself from Online Harassment; Five Ways

Considering the spam calls and messages sent by strangers to the women, harassing them online and in view of the depravity of online spaces, it is imperative to be aware of the resources and rights one has, to tackle online harassment.

In the Artificial Intelligence (AI) age when we are tracked almost everywhere when every contact, banking, location, food everything is accessed online, it is mandatory to know about the loopholes and also to address those issues.

Truecaller has come out with some simple ways to tackle the challenge.

A) Filter your calls and messages: With the advancement in technology, we can easily decline spam calls or block numbers, without even picking up the call. Another way of cyber harassment is through text messages. Truecaller rolled out this new feature – Smart SMS – where spam text messages will be automatically categorized and only the important messages will reach the individual. This means that online harassment could decline exponentially because potential spammers will not be able to reach the users.

B) Assuring before Sharing: While sharing is an essential social skill, it is equally important to be cautious at all times about where to stop. Never share sensitive information like your PAN number, card details, bank details, and log-in passwords, or allow device access to anyone.

C) Inform your friends and family: Have faith and inform friends and family. Here again, a new feature of Truecaller – Urgent Messages – can be a handy option. In usage, when one user of Truecaller sends another an urgent message.

It will pop on the recipient’s screen and will not disappear until the recipient sees the details of it. Other than that there are several helpline available at the tap of our fingers. A timely message for help can nip the cyberbullies in the bud.

D) Document everything: It is crucial to have a copy of every potential proof that can help your case. Every screenshot, call records, and other relevant evidence against the wrongdoer act as your armor. The war is half won there.

E) Report threats: The laws and the support of police are your ammunition. Here is when the rest of the war is won. It is important that you know your rights, the laws, and most important- being a victim is not your fault. Nothing is more important than your safety; be intolerant, be bold and stand for yourself. Remember!! To do it in a safe way.