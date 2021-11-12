Instagram adds more feature, text-to-speech and voice effect options in Reels

Meta-owned photo-sharing app Instagram has announced that it is adding two new TikTok inspired features ‘text-to-speech’ and ‘voice effects’ in Reels.

The text-to-speech will basically allow users to use an artificial voice to read anything instead of using their own voice in the video. Instagram has also added voice effects that can be added to a video. With new options it is now easier to make funny videos with different voices.

“We know that using sound and audio are one of the funnest aspects of creating a Reel! So we are launching two new audio tools called voice effects and text to speech. Swipe through to learn more about how to use them to take your Reels to the next level,” the firm said in a statement.

The features are now being rolled out to Instagram users on iOS and Android.

To add the new text to speech option, once added text to a clip, one will need to tap on the text bubble at the bottom of the composer screen, then select ‘text-to-speech’ from the three dots menu.

Meanwhile, Instagram has started testing a new feature called ‘Take a Break’ to encourage people to take regular breaks from using the Meta-owned photo-sharing app.

According to Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, the long-awaited ‘Take a Break’ feature will remind users when they have spent a long time on the platform.

“It does what you think it does. If you opt-in, it encourages you to take a break from Instagram after you spend a certain amount of time on the app; 10, 20, or 30 minutes,” Mosseri said in a video posted to Twitter.

‘Take a Break’ is expected to be more widely available in December, Mosseri added.