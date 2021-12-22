Google Voice now allows users to decide who goes to voicemail

The incoming call handling of Google Voice can now be customized by users.

The app can now forward calls from individuals or groups of contacts to your voicemail or a linked phone number, according to Engadget.

Users can also set a rule that plays custom voicemail greetings to specific contacts separately. In addition, if they do not wish to take calls unless necessary, they can tell it to screen individuals.

With the updated options, users can route incoming calls according to their existing workflows, according to the tech giant.

On the Google Voice website, users can click the cog icon at the top of the interface to begin using the feature. Then click “Calls,” followed by “Choose a rule.”

Note that on the mobile app, it’s only possible to view rules you have already set; you can’t establish new ones — at least not yet, the report said.

(With inputs from IANS)