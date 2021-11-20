Discord now lets users send up to 10 files at a time

It has been announced by Discord that it has updated its Windows and Mac OS desktop clients for letting users add alt text for image attachments.

Relying on screen readers is a helpful accessibility feature for users. According to The Verge, besides adding this feature, it also enabled the ability to preview and upload up to 10 files at a time.

This accessibility of adding alt text feature can be found by clicking the small pen icon (“Modify Attachment”) on the top right of each individual preview before sending it in a text channel.

The feature specifically relies upon people making the effort to manually add alt text in order for it to be fruitful which is better than not having the option at all.

The very support also joins a number of other accessibility features Discord has added to its desktop apps recently.

Other improvements such as keyboard support for drag and drop, allowing users to organize their servers and channels without using a mouse, and a slider that changes the speed of its text-to-speech feature are also added.

(With inputs from ANI)