Apple’s Chief Design Officer, Jony Ive, has been disappeared from company’s Leadership page, indicating an end to his stint in Cupertino, reports said. Ive joined the US-based tech giant in 1992 and headed the design team from 1996.

The press release announcing Ive’s departure never clarified date of his departure, it only said that it would occur “later this year,” The Verge reported.

As per the report, Ive will now be focusing on his design company, LoveFrom, which he started with his friend Marc Newson. “Apple will continue to benefit from Jony’s talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook was quoted as saying by The Verge.

Company’s COO Jeff Williams will now be heading the Software and hardware design team.

(With input from agencies)