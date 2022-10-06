Apple’s A16 Bionic chip exhibits only modest improvemnet over A15.

The A16 Bionic GPU from tech giant Apple hasn’t significantly outperformed its A15 predecessor in the most recent performance tests.

GizmoChina claims that the new Apple A16 chipset was only 5% more powerful and 20% more efficient when compared to the A15 Bionic.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max variants are powered by the A16 Bionic. When the chipset was put through GPU tests, it did not show any appreciable gains over the A15 Bionic.

It made its debut with the iPhone 14 series and has undergone various performance benchmarking tests.

Through the most recent performance tests, it was determined how much superior the new chipset is to both its predecessor and other top-tier processors like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Golden Reviewer conducted the testing, and the A16 Bionic outperformed all other tested chipsets with a score of 3,359 on 3DMark’s Wildlife Extreme test.

Its 444.1 efficiency score, however, was lower than that of the Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 9000 SoCs from MediaTek. Additionally, the A16 Bionic is somewhat more efficient and 20% more powerful than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Other benchmarking tests have identified the A16 Bionic as the most potent mobile GPU chip.