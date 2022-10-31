Apple to release iOS 16.2 update in mid-December

Apple may release the iOS 16 new version update iOS 16.2 In mid-December, coupled with iPadOS 16.2.

Users will be able to add a new Sleep widget option to their Lock Screen with iOS 16.2, according to MacRumors.

With the update Apple might give options to shows how much time the user spent in bed, another that shows a bar chart showing how well they slept, and the larger widget that shows how much time they spent in bed visually.

New Apple software called Freeform was unveiled at the WWDC and allows users to collaborate with friends and coworkers on a single board while using drawings, text, videos, photographs, and more.

Developers and open beta testers may currently use the software, which is anticipated to go on sale in the middle of December alongside iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1.

In iOS 16.2, the built-in TV app for the iPhone will once more provide Live Activities integration for some sporting events. Users will be able to keep an eye on games in real time via Live Activities on the Lock Screen, according to the report.

Apple made iOS 16.2 beta available to developers, enabling consumers to notify the tech giant when Emergency SOS was unintentionally activated.