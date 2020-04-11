Tech giant Apple has recently added its most powerful workstation, 2019 Mac Pro, to its online store for refurbished products.

As per a report on MacRumors, published on Friday, a model with base configuration which is currently retailing for $6,299 is available for $5,349 on the store for refurbished products.

“At the high end is a 16-core model with 192 GB of RAM, a pair of Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics cards, 8 TB of storage, and an Afterburner card, now available refurbished for $22,439. That’s a savings of nearly $4,000 compared to a brand-new model,” MacRumors said in its report.

That’s quite a deal as all refurbished Mac models are backed by a one-year warranty, have free delivery and returns, and also include full functional testing, genuine Apple part replacements (if necessary), and a thorough cleaning, the original Operating System or a more recent version.

All refurbished Apple devices are repackaged in a brand new box with all accessories and cables.