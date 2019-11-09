Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 13.2.2 with a fix for an annoying bug that led app to close unexpectedly when running in the background. Even a switch between two apps was enough to reload a page or crash it on the browser. The bug is also fixed in the iOS 13.3 update that went into beta testing earlier this week.

The updated iOS 13.2.2 also resolves the issue were several iPhones were ‘temporarily losing mobile signal after a call’ or ‘where mobile data may not seem to be working temporarily’.

With the new patch Apple has also resolved ‘the issue of interrupted charging on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories’.

The iOS and iPadOS 13.2.2 update is around 98.7MB and is available for all iPhones. If users have not received the notification, they can update their devices manually by going to– Setting>General>Software Update.

(With input from agencies)