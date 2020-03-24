Apple has lifted its two-device limit on purchase of iPhones from its online store, the company’s website showed on Monday.

Last week, the Cupertino based tech-giant had imposed a limit on purchase of several devices.

The company stated previously, “Apple’s online store now limits customers in the United States to buy “two units of each iPhone model per person.” Of course, customers can buy more than two iPhones in the same order, as long as they are different variants. For example, you can buy two iPhone XR devices and two iPhone 11 Pro devices, but you can’t buy four iPhone XR devices, said Apple adding that “the iPhone purchase restrictions apply to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max.

The restrictions also applied to the iPad Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Air, as pointed out by MacRumors. Customers in the United States can buy two units of each iPad Pro model each. The Mac mini and MacBook Air are limited to five orders per customer,” the company said.

“Drop-down menus in online stores for territories ranging from the United States to Hong Kong and mainland China now allow customers to buy more than 10 devices. Curbs stay for some iPad and Macbook models, however,” a Reuters report stated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, some purchase limits have yet to be lifted in China.

Apple imposed the restrictions with an aim to manage the demand-supply ratio following a slowdown in production due to factory shutdowns in China.

Additionally, Apple is still on course to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display later this year.

A new supply chain report says that Apple will utilize mini LED in an iPad Pro and the source further claims that this is only the start of Apple adopting this display technology, as the company aims to increasingly deploy it over the next five years.

