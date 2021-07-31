Apple leads tablet AP market with Intel, Qualcomm in tail

Apple Inc. maintained its tablet AP (app processor) market leadership with a 59 per cent revenue share in Q1.

It is the company’s highest share in the past nine years, followed by Intel with 14 per cent and Qualcomm with 10 per cent, as per the report.

Tablet applications processor (AP) market posted shipment and revenue growth for the fifth consecutive quarter, according to market research firm Strategy Analytics data.

The tablet AP market grew 33 per cent to $761 million in Q1. Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet applications processor (AP) revenue share slots.

“Apple’s tablet AP revenue grew 60 per cent year-on-year in Q1 2021, driven by new 5 nm-based A14 Bionic and Apple Silicon M1. The pandemic-driven demand also helped,” said Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics.

MediaTek maintained its lead in non-iPad tablets in unit terms, thanks to its design-wins at Amazon, Lenovo, Samsung, Asus and others.