Apple is going to make a donation to help Australian firefighters in their efforts to contain the raging bushfires in the country.

“Our hearts are with those impacted by the Australian bushfires and with the courageous volunteer force fighting the unprecedented blazes across the country-please stay safe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the tweet as he thanked the volunteers for their efforts.

Cook, however, did not clarify how the donations will be made. In the past, Apple made donations via funds to local non-profits organizations.

As per report, more than 1,500 firefighters have been battling with raging fires for over two months now. These fires have already destroyed more than 800 homes destroyed and wildlife impacted.

In October, the tech-giant had made a donation to help wildfire relief efforts in the state of California. Prior to that, in 2018 Apple provided $1 million to the victims of Kerala floods.

(With input from agencies)