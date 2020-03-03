The previous-generation iPhone users who believe Apple purposely slowed down their old devices as it released new ones. Now some of those users might be in line for a small payday: Apple will pay nearly $25 to affected iPhone users to settle disputes.

The preliminary proposed $500 million class-action settlement still requires approval by the US district judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, reports Inc.com.

Eligible devices include throttling iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus and SE, running iOS 10.2.1 or later, or any 7, 7Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later. Eligible customers also had to live in the United States, and their devices had to run the given software before Dec. 21, 2017.

Apple admitted in 2017 that the software update slowed down certain iPhone models with degraded batteries. The iPhone maker said that the update was necessary to prevent unexpected shutdowns and preserve the life of the devices.

However, the Cupertino-based tech giant also apologised for not communicating to users properly and offered affected customers cut-price iPhone battery replacements. France’s consumer fraud group earlier last month imposed a 25 million-euros fine on Apple for deliberately slowing down certain older iPhone models.

The Directorate General for Competition, Consumption and the Suppression of Fraud (DGCCRF), which is part of the country’s economy ministry, concluded that Apple had failed to inform users that iOS updates to older iPhones could slow down their devices.

“We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologise,” Apple had said in a statement. Apple also reduced the price of an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement by $50 from $79 to $29 for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later whose battery needs to be replaced.

