Apple adds first Lightning iPad to ‘vintage product’ list

Cupertino based tech giant Apple has added the fourth-generation iPad to its absolute list of products. This iPad model was the company’s first iPad to introduce the Lightning port.

According to MacRumors, the fourth-generation iPad was marked internally at Apple as obsolete in November, but it had not updated its public list to make it official until today.

The fourth-generation iPad was announced in November of 2012 and it was twice as fast and had up to three times better graphics than the previous model.

The iPhone maker has also added the iPhone 6 Plus to the list of iPhones that are now considered ‘vintage’ worldwide.

The iPhone 6 Plus was first released in September 2014 alongside the iPhone 6, and it was discontinued in September 2016 following the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The vintage products list features devices that Apple stopped distributing for sale more than five years ago and less than seven years ago. Apple provides service and parts for vintage devices for up to seven years, or as required by law, but repairs are subject to parts availability.

Apple stopped supporting the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus with software updates back in 2019 with the launch of iOS 13.