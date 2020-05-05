Google has for long kept on the tandem of rolling out Android security patches on the first Monday of each month, it has now started pushing the May 2020 Android security patches for its Pixel devices. The update is now rolling out to the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL.

Google has not listed any functional patches for Pixel devices this month. There were, however, 15 issues resolved in the Android security patches. There are two sets of build numbers for the patches this month. The builds below are each appended with either “A3” or “B3.” The A3 builds are for Taiwan carriers and the B3 builds are for all other carriers.

Build Numbers

Pixel 2(XL): QQ2A.200501.001.A3 or B3

Pixel 3 (XL): QQ2A.200501.001.A3 or B3

Pixel 3a (XL): QQ2A.200501.001.A3 or B3

Pixel 4 (XL): QQ2A.200501.001.A3 or B3

For some reason, Google has elected not to publish functional patch notes for its Pixels as part of this month’s updates, but images are available and the update should be rolling out via traditional channels soon, AndroidPolice reported on Monday.

One can also check for the OTA update by heading into the Settings > System > Advanced > System update.