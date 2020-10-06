E-commerce giant Amazon India on Tuesday announced that it’s Great Indian Festival’ sale will begin from October 17. Like other sales, Amazon Prime members will get early access starting October 16.

This announcement comes three days after its rival Walmart-backed Flipkart said its festive sale, ‘The Big Billion Days’ will begin from October 16.

Unlike previous years, Amazon.in did not provide an end-date for the sale event saying its a “month-long celebration” that will coincide with the festive season across Dussehra to Diwali, and see participation from over 6.5 lakh sellers.

“This year’s Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our sellers and partners to reach millions of customers across the country. Our sellers are excited and expect this to help them in accelerating their business. For our customers, our aim is to help them find everything they need during the festive season and deliver it safely to them,” Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary said in a virtual briefing.

In addition to this, Tiwary said the sale is also important as it will provide lakhs of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) an opportunity to offer unique selection to customers, helping them rebuild and accelerate their business in tough times.

Customers across the country can buy these products under various programmes such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar, he added.

The customers can look forward to over 900 new product launches from top brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Boat, Dabur, Max Fashion, Lakme, Peter England and others.

Tiwary said business buyers can also save big on Amazon Business with bulk discounts. All transactions are supported by a GST invoice and businesses can buy from the SMB store to fulfil their gifting requirement for clients, customers and employees, he added.

“The MSME buyers can save big on their business purchases with bulk discounts and exclusive deals on a wide range of commercial selection on Amazon Business,” the company said.

Amazon India has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer instant discounts, no-Cost EMI and other financing options.

Keeping the festive sale into consideration, Amazon India has ramped up its delivery infrastructure adding close to 200 delivery stations. It has more than 60 fulfilment centres in 15 states, offering a storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet.