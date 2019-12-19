Amazon India is all set to launch its mobile festival called, ‘Fab Phones Fest’ from December 19 to December 23.

It is the best time for individuals, who missed previous festive sales, to grab the best smartphones on smart prices. The fest targets all mobile users as it would be applicable to mobile accessories as well.

Major brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Vivo, OPPO, Huawei, Honor and others are going to place their best deals on all top smartphones. People seeking to afford the deals via EMI options can also expect exciting offers.

Customers interested in Apple products can also look forward to interesting offers on iPhones and other accessories as part of Apple Days during Fab Phones Fest.

