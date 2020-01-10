Amazon has announced its 2020’s first ‘Great Indian Sale,’ which will begin from January 19-January 22. As usual, SBI customers can save an extra 10 per cent instant discount than others by using their SBI credit cards and EMI.

Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours early access, starting 12 noon on January 18.

The sale is about massive discounts on over wide range of products including across smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion and beauty, home and kitchen, large appliances, TVs, daily essentials and more.

According to the company, during the Great Indian Festival (September 28-October 4), Amazon led with the highest share of transacting customers at 51 per cent, order share of 42 per cent and value share of 45 per cent across all marketplaces in India.

Amazon.in said it received orders from 99.4 per cent of pin codes while over 65,000 sellers from more than 500 cities received orders in just five days of the first edition of its “Great Indian Festival” sale.

