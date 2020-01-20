With an aim to serve the evolving needs of millions of Indian businesses in a rapidly digitizing economy, Airtel and Google Cloud on Monday announced a partnership which will allow the telecom operator to offer G Suite to small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the country as part of its integrated ICT portfolio.

“Airtel and Google Cloud have a shared vision of delighting customers with great products. India, with its growing economy and adoption of digital services, offers one of the biggest opportunities to serve customers with innovative solutions. We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Google Cloud and build products and services aimed at transforming Indian businesses,” Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

The agreement will provide both the giants to tap growth opportunities in India, which ranks amongst the fastest growing economies and has the second highest number of Internet users in the world.

“Indian companies are making a massive transformation to the cloud and we’re thrilled to partner with Airtel to support this transition. The combination of G Suite’s collaboration and productivity tools with Airtel’s digital business offerings will help accelerate digital innovations for thousands of Indian businesses,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

G Suite is a set of intelligent apps -Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and more designed with real-time collaboration and machine intelligence to bring people together and help them work smarter and safer.

On the other hand, Airtel currently serves over 2,500 large businesses and over 500,000 SMBs and technology startups across India.

(With input from agencies)