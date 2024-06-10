AI to iOS 18: What to expect from this year’s Apple WWDC developer conference?

This year Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to kick off on June 10, and artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to take centre stage along with many other features.

WWDC is an event where the tech giant updates all its products with new software and features. This year, it is expected to unveil iOS 18 for the iPhone along with updates to other operating systems.

It is expected that Apple will incorporate AI into its operating systems, with a focus on enhancing Siri. The updated Siri is rumoured to use large language models to better understand user queries and take actions within Apple’s own apps. Apple may brand these AI features as ‘Apple Intelligence’ and integrate them across its apps.

At the event, Apple is likely to compete with companies like Google and Microsoft in the AI space with the release of iOS 18. This update is expected to bring significant new capabilities and designs centred around AI integration.

It is anticipated that many of the iOS 18 features will also be included in iPadOS 18. Additionally, it is rumoured that the upcoming watchOS 11 might introduce new workout types and watch faces, although it may not be a major update this year.

Apple is also anticipated to release a new version of VisionOS, the software that powers the VR headset.