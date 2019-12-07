In a bid to build virtual reality (VR) strategy, Adobe will be buying Oculus Medium, a VR authoring tool born from Facebook’s Oculus division. Currently, Oculus Medium is being used by game developers, indie VR developers, feature film concept artists, VFX artists, makers, and more.

As per the reports, Adobe is aiming to use Medium to build out a portfolio of VR, 3D and immersive design services for creative professionals.

The company said Medium complements Adobe’s existing 3D and immersive offerings, including Photoshop, Dimension, After Effects, Substance and Aero.

“Medium has been a beacon of creativity in the VR space, pushing creative and technical boundaries of 3D modelling. The creative tool enables users to sculpt, model and paint in an immersive environment – to easily create characters, objects, environments, expressive works of art and more. The integration of Medium’s tools and technology will greatly contribute to our 3D and immersive strategy,” Sebastien Deguy, VP, 3D and Immersive at Adobe wrote in a blog post.

According to Oculus, the new announcement marks an important milestone for the VR community, as it demonstrates VR’s maturation and value in the realms of productivity and non-gaming use cases.

(With input from agencies)