Absstem Technologies launches new business focused on nitrogen plants in India

Absstem Technologies, a manufacturer of medical and industrial gas generators in India, has launched a new business–Absstem Industrial Solutions Pvt Limited– that will be purely dedicated to the industrial application of oxygen and nitrogen.

The new segment plans to delve into other gasses shortly and is aimed at catering to the gas needs of industries. The company has invested Rs 30 million in the new business, which would create more than 300 jobs over the next three years.

The new business will serve industries like automobile, wastewater treatment, air conditioning manufacturing, welding, brazing and metal cutting, glass industry, pharmaceuticals, refineries, and the packaged food industry, among many others. Initially, 20 devices will begin producing oxygen once a month. In total, 60 machines will be fully operational every month.