2 out of 3 Hindi speakers now prioritise news in their preferred language: Google study

As Indian digital news consumers increasingly crave immersive, more relevant news consumption experiences, two out of three Hindi-speaking people now prioritise news in their preferred language, a Google-led study showed on Tuesday.

The Google-Kantar study revealed that “news in the preferred language” is a highly valued content element across various language groups, including Hindi (67 per cent), Bengali (75 per cent), Tamil (63 per cent) and Gujarati (79 per cent).

About 67 per cent of current news subscribers in the study cited “reliable content” as a primary factor in their decision to subscribe.

Among those who have not subscribed, the top three barriers cited are “overwhelmed by too many plans/prices” (39 per cent), “limited budget” (35 per cent), and “lack of flexible payment/cancellation options” (33 per cent).

The study noted that this contrast underscores the need for publishers to clearly articulate the value proposition behind each while addressing pricing and flexibility concerns

“The price-sensitive nature of the market necessitates a diversified revenue strategy. What also comes out strongly is that in order to expand the user base, a meaningfully different and well-communicated value proposition is essential,” said Biswapriya Bhattacharjee, Director – B2B & Technology, Kantar.

According to the study, users, while recognising the value of quality journalism, are overwhelmingly driven by convenience, and deterred by cost and a lack of clarity regarding the value proposition of paid subscriptions.

Durga Raghunath, Head of India News Partnerships, Google India, said that understanding the nuances of reader revenue models is crucial for the sustainability and growth of digital news.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to support the news ecosystem, this research provides valuable insights into reader preferences and behaviours, empowering publishers to make informed decisions about their monetisation strategies and build stronger connections with their audiences,” she added.

According to the findings, the willingness to pay for digital news content, whether through subscriptions or other models, is comparable between local language and English language news consumers in India.

“Both Kannada and Tamil speakers are relatively more receptive to subscriptions. They are also open to sharing first party data and micro-transactions in form of either pay per content or mini access pass,” the report added.