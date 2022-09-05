Follow Us:
Apple Watch Series 3 to be discontinued soon

After introducing new Apple Watch models at its special event on Wednesday, it is anticipated that Apple would discontinue selling the Apple Watch Series 3

SNS | New Delhi | September 5, 2022 12:11 pm

The Apple Watch Series 3 models, which are presently being sold on the tech giant’s website, are likely to be discontinued soon.

According to MacRumors, one Series 3 model is not available in the US store, while three of the four Series 3 combinations that are advertised on Apple’s website are now out of stock in the UK and Australia, for instance.

After introducing new Apple Watch models at its special event on Wednesday, it is anticipated that Apple would discontinue selling the Apple Watch Series 3 because the next watchOS 9 software update is incompatible with it.

The Apple Watch Series 8, as well as a more expensive Series 8 device that may be called the Series 8, are new models that are rumoured to be introduced at the event on September 7.

The original Apple Watch SE would likely replace the Series 3 as the new lowest-priced model.

Introduced in 2017, the Apple Watch Series 3 is outdated and on its final days as watchOS 9 nears release for the Series 4 and newer later this month.

The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its “Far Out” event on Wednesday.
The new iPhone 14 series, Watches, and other devices will be on display at the event. The company’s first significant event since the two years of the pandemic will take place in person at Apple’s Cupertino campus in the US.

(inputs from IANS)

