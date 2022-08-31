iPhone 14 Pro models likely to come with new ultra-wide camera

According to a new report, the iPhone 14 Pro will include a new ultra-wide camera, Apple is all set to unveil this new feature at the Apple’s September launch event.

The iPhone 14 series Pro models will contain a new ultra-wide camera with a larger sensor for improved low light sensitivity, but the technology will be substantially more expensive, claims analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

“I predict two iPhone 14 Pro models’ ultra-wide cameras will upgrade to 1.4Aum (vs. iPhone 13 Pro’s 1.0Aum). CIS (CMOS image sensor), VCM (voice coil motor), and CCM (compact camera module) have a significant unit price increase in this upgrade, with about 70 per cent, 45 per cent, and 40 per cent,” Kuo wrote on Twitter.

“Other components’ price increases are limited. Sony (CIS), Minebea (first VCM supplier), Largan (second supplier), and LG Innotek (CCM) are the significant beneficiaries of the ultra-wide camera upgrade,” it added.

The long-rumored satellite communication function, which is expected to be employed in crises for messaging or voice services, could, be included in the upcoming iPhone 14, according to Kuo.

The company’s flagship product launch event for this year will take place on September 7.

According to sources, there will be four types of the upcoming iPhone 14: a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The next-generation iPhone 14 will be manufactured in India about two months after it is manufactured in China.

(inputs from IANS)