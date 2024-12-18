Will Kolkata become the next New Delhi in the coming five years?

Recently, Delhi’s air pollution grabbed the attention of the country when its Air Quality Index (AQI) reached the mark of 700 in some parts of the region. Schools were shut down, masks – once worn during the COVID-19 pandemic, again became common, and air pollution became a heated topic of discussion across various platforms. However, now – when the AQI slightly dropped to below 250, which is still ‘very unhealthy,’ the urgency has disappeared, and people have resumed their daily lives. This raises questions like- can this ignorance lead to a more vulnerable situation, and are other cities ‘safe’ from this advancing global concern?

The issue of air pollution is rising in Kolkata. While the city’s air quality has not reached the extreme levels like Delhi, it’s still on an alarming rise. Considering this situation, can a city like Kolkata (where the AQI is already between 150-200, ‘very unhealthy’) be safe, or may it face a similar fate to that of Delhi in the near future?

Factors contributing to air pollution

There are certain components that contribute to the rising air pollution during winter. “During the winter season, there’s a change in the direction of wind speed. In summer or monsoon season, the wind direction in our country is from southeast to northwest, but in winter, it flows from northwest to southeast. In this way, wind flows from the upper Indo-Gangetic plain from Punjab, Haryana, followed by Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand to West Bengal. Also, the wind speed is faster in summer or monsoon compared to winter.” an official of the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) shared with The Statesman. He claimed that West Bengal, being at the receiving end of the upper Indo-Gangetic plain, results in all the pollutants reaching West Bengal and accumulating there. “More than 40 per cent of the pollutants in West Bengal are from other regions. This is the primary reason for worsening air quality in West Bengal.”

Another natural factor is that during the winter, the winds are usually heavy. “In summers, when the temperature rises, heat radiates from the ground, causing the nearest air from the ground to become warmer. This warmer air is lighter and rises up in the atmosphere, and along with it, the dust and pollutants also rise up. Since the wind speed is higher in summer, it blows these pollutants away,” he explained. While in winter, due to the low temperatures, the wind is heavier and remains closer to the ground. The wind speed is also slow, so the dust generated by vehicular emission, burning of coal, and smoke released by the industries doesn’t rise up in the atmosphere and remains at the ground level, where people breathe in it. As a result, people suffer from breathing problems, and those with chronic bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are impacted adversely.

Other than natural elements, anthropogenic activities add to this condition. “We know about the primary reasons like vehicular emission and the toxic gases released by the industries. However, there are some other factors that we don’t consider. For instance, during November, dry leaves fall to the ground, and the local sweeper collects and burns them. Many times, plastic waste thrown in the ground gets mixed with these leaves and burns as well. This is harmful as the gases released by burning dry leaves are dangerous, and when plastic is added to it, it releases dioxin gas, which is highly carcinogenic and a primary cause of cancer,” he stated. He also highlighted factors like the burning of coal while cooking. Many slums and roadside eateries, like local food and tea stalls, don’t have LPG and rather use coal for cooking. This burning of coal emits carbon monoxide, which makes the air highly harmful. “People notice, but they are ignorant towards this,” he added.

National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)

The National Clean Air Programme is a long-term initiative to improve the air quality in India. Launched in 2019 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), the initiative aims to achieve reductions up to 40 per cent or achievement of National Ambient Air Quality Standards for Particulate Matter10 (PM 10) concentrations by 2025-26 (reduce PM 10 concentrations by 40 per cent from the 2017-18 period by 2025-26). It includes 131 non-attainment cities, one of them being Kolkata, across 24 States and Union Territories of the nation.

Some of the actions taken under NCAP include notifying six waste management rules, setting up infrastructure like waste processing plants, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for plastic and e-waste management, and banning the burning of biomass and garbage.

Why is Kolkata not Delhi?

In terms of pollution, Kolkata’s geographic location plays a crucial role when compared to Delhi. West Bengal is at the end of the upper Indo-Gangetic plain and beside the Bay of Bengal. Delhi is a landlocked city, and its neighbouring regions experience stubble burning during winter. Stubble burning is the practice of intentionally burning stubble after the grains are harvested. It is illegal in India, but because of the weak enforcement, it is still practiced in parts of Punjab. Stubble burning is one of the key contributors to the rising air pollution.

The toxic gases released from the burning of stubble reach Delhi, and as Delhi’s temperatures are lower compared to Kolkata, the wind there is heavier. The heavy winds accumulate the pollutants and contribute to the extreme level of air pollution observed in Delhi. However, Kolkata is far from states like Punjab, and being beside the Bay of Bengal, the temperature is milder than in Delhi. “Hence, Kolkata can never have an extreme level of air pollution like Delhi. Moreover, compared to 2019, the AQI of Kolkata has reduced with the implementation of work under NCAP. However, this is still not sufficient as we have the target of reducing 40 per cent of PM 10 concentration of 2017-18 levels by 2025-26,” claimed the official.

Steps taken by WBPCB

The WBPCB has undertaken several measures to curb pollution in West Bengal under NCAP. Some of the primary measures include providing smokeless chulha, where coals and woods can be burned for cooking. However, it will not release any gas. WBPCB has provided 10,000 smokeless chulha to people living in slums and to roadside stalls in Kolkata, Howrah, and Barrackpore, reducing open biomass

burning, “Through satellite monitoring, we identify areas where biomass burning occurs and inform the district administration or local police station to take immediate action,” the official explained.

EV-integrated dust suppressant water sprinkling systems are another approach to combat dust pollution. Usually, when vehicles move on the road, they cause resuspension of dust- dust particles rise up, and when a car passes by, it again settles back down. For that reason, WBPCB is using water sprinklers combined with dust suppression agents on the road. This initiative is being carried out through e-vehicle because using diesel vehicles will only add to the pollution, defeating the purpose of the initiative.

An ambitious project adopted by WBPCB is the creation of a Green Bioshield. “As previously stated, more than 40 per cent of the pollutants in West Bengal are from other regions. Considering the factor, we have decided to build a natural green cover by growing trees along the 780km stretch bordering Bihar and Jharkhand.” This initiative is aimed at creating a natural barrier against the pollutants carried by the north-west winds. This cover is done in three layers. “So far, 30 km has been covered and will require 7-8 years for completion.” Efforts are also being made to combat industrial pollution. “Air pollution control devices have been installed in industries like thermal stations, the cement industry, and the steel industry. We are also decarbonising government vehicles to reduce emissions and increase efficiency,” the official affirmed.

Expert’s view

Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, member of the State Wildlife Board and Secretary of the National Environment and Wildlife Society (NEWS), emphasised how vehicular emission serves as a source of air pollution, “Vehicular emission, particularly carbon monoxide is deadly for human lungs and a primary cause for the increased incidence of cancer and pulmonary diseases in Kolkata and West Bengal.” He advises focusing on adopting green initiatives like other nations. “States with industries should focus on green energy. Like in Sweden, a new factory is going to produce green steel.”

Chowdhury also highlighted the challenges while transitioning, “We always emphasise the use of e-vehicles. However, due to its high cost, it is often inaccessible to the common man.”

Role of the common man

While both the officials of WBPCB and the Secretary of NEWS have expressed concerns about ignorance and no rising awareness among people, they both have suggested measures that we, as common men, can undertake. First, we must reduce the usage of fossil fuels and adopt cleaner technologies. When we see dry leaves being burned, we should make people aware of the health hazards it can cause. Even during a morning walk, many of us stand beside roadside tea stalls to drink tea. As a result, we fail to get the benefit of a morning walk because we end up inhaling the toxic gases released from the burning of coal used in these stalls. So, we should be aware and make others aware as well to combat this heightened global issue.

While Kolkata is not likely to face a severe crisis like Delhi, the city’s current air quality is still very unhealthy and a pressing concern. The air we breathe is a shared resource, and its protection is a shared responsibility. Kolkata may not become the next Delhi, but the time to act is now.