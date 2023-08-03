Threads sends 10mn visitors to unaffiliated work app: Report

Meta’s launch of Twitter rival Threads(.net) has seen traffic to a Slack competitor, also named Threads(.com), exploded by 12,148 per cent, from 88,011 monthly visits to over 10 million in two weeks, a new report said on Thursday.

According to the small business advice company Venture Smarter, Threads, the work app, has grown more than 10x in global site rankings, moving closer to the top 5,000.

Sharing a name with the latest social network has caused Threads(.com) to skyrocket in global website ranking from 5,45,741st to 5,813th in just two weeks.

Advertisement

The US site rankings also saw a similar uplift from 2,08,486th place to 8,331st.

Analysis of its Google Play profile revealed that the downloads to the work app shot up from over 1,00,000 to over one million in a single month.

Before Meta’s Threads launched, the app received around 2,600 monthly downloads, according to the report.

“Threads work app has won the lottery for sharing a brand name with Meta’s latest social network, resulting in millions of traffic accidentally landing on its website,” said Jon Morgan, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Venture Smarter.

“While some may argue that the traffic is irrelevant, as it was meant for the social network, analysis of the company’s app page has shown that the accidental traffic surge has resulted in millions of new downloads and a huge awareness boost of the work tool, surely boosting the company’s value and online rankings overnight,” he added.

Moreover, the report showed that the visits exploded to over 122 times June traffic levels before Meta’s Threads launched in July.

Threads(.com)’s traffic surged from 88,011 visits in June to 10.78 million in July, skyrocketing by 12,148 per cent in a single month as users attempted to visit the social network.

With 90 million visits in July, this means just over one in ten went to the unaffiliated Threads instead of Meta-owned Threads’ during the same time period, the report found.

The largest increase was seen on July 6, when over 2.5 million visitors navigated the website in a single day.