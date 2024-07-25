Technological obsolescence: Outdated concepts in programming

Technology is always evolving; it has been since 1822 when Charles Babbage invented the first computer. Alan Turin is said to have invented computer science, though John Mauchly and J Presper Eckert are credited with building the Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer ENIAC in 1945, which was the first electronic general-purpose digital computer. The Micral N was the world’s first ‘personal computer’, which came about in 1973.

When we look back in time, we realize how much computers have evolved over time. In the future, computers will be further enhanced for the betterment of mankind in the form of artificial intelligence (AI). Maybe in the future, the present PCs (personal computers) and laptops will also be considered outdated.

Let us get into why exactly the best concepts known to history became outdated. The first reason would be bugs. Bugs, in the field of computers, are unexpected errors in the hardware or software. When writing a code, numerous bugs can often be observed. These usually come with old, obsolete programming languages. Next would be data loss when the software fails. Data loss can happen to anyone, but recovering that data is a daunting task if old technology is used instead of the new technology. The most decisive reason why old technology is outdated would be due to incompatibility issues. Since new tech has evolved quite a bit, old tech has gaps in its infrastructure, which might not be solved using old technology in most cases.

Outdated software technology is a concept that consists of software, hardware, programming languages and others that are no longer used. A few outdated software technologies of computer science will always be remembered due to their immense contribution to the field. For example, in databases, we have Oracle 12c on Windows and Red Hat Linux. A database is an organized collection of data that is stored in computers. In Operating Systems, we have DOS (Disk Operating System) programming and Windows 7. An Operating System is a software package that manages a computer’s hardware and software, creating a bridge between the user and the computer. In programming languages, we have Fortran, the first computer language, and Cobol.

In hardware, there are many popular, yet old technologies that will always remain engraved in our minds. Fax machines, pagers, floppy disks, and cassette tapes are some hardware technologies of such kind. Even CDs (Compact Disks) and pen drives are on the verge of being outdated.

Technology is always changing for the better, yet it can be hard to keep up with it. Technology, although, is considered a bit complex, requires in-depth knowledge in order to work with it. Every year, there is a new development in technology as curiosity and creativity form new innovations. Yet, a huge mass of people are unaware or have limited knowledge of the outdated world of computers, leaving them in the dark.