Meta rolls out WhatsApp on Wear OS smartwatches

Meta (formerly Facebook) on Wednesday announced that WhatsApp is now available on Google Wear OS smartwatches, that was first teased at Google I/O conference.

Meta CEO and Founder Zuckerberg announced the first WhatsApp smartwatch app is now available on Wear OS, starting from Wednesday.

Now Wear OS users can start new conversations, reply to messages, and take calls from their wrist.

Available on watches that run Wear OS 3, users will no longer need their phone with them to stay connected, and can respond to friends and family using their voice, emojis, quick replies or text.

“We look forward to bringing WhatsApp to even more devices in the future,” said the company.

The users will also be able to respond with voice messages, emoji, regular text, and quick replies.

If they have an LTE-capable Wear OS 3 watch, they will even be able to respond to messages without the smartphone nearby.

According to reports, releasing the Wear OS app now builds momentum for Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event next week, apart from making Wear OS more appealing to billions of WhatsApp active users.