Knowing computer languages

When we were kids, we used to be fascinated with computers being part of a cohort which grew up in an internet-learning environment. We used to think of it as a new toy present at all times in front of our vision. Most adults in the family would seek help from us with regard to mobiles or laptops. As we grew older, computers became a huge part of our lives. Today’s generation would not have been so fast and developed without computers or other electronic devices. Computer science is also a very interesting subject; a subject if grasped accurately, could lead many youngsters to great heights.

To understand a computer, we need to recognize and acknowledge its languages first. Without knowing a language, no one can understand what the other wishes to convey, which is quite similar and relatable in the case of computers. Luckily there are plenty of languages a computer can understand.

A computer’s mother tongue is the binary language, consisting of only zeros and ones. Binary-level language is also called Machine Language. It is the most basic form of computer code. By combining these two numbers, we create languages, letters, punctuation marks, and other necessary information known to mankind.

There are two major types of languages known in the field of computers: High-level languages and Low-level languages. In 1949, Assembly language was first used as a Low-level language intended to interact directly with the computer’s hardware. Both Machine language (or the binary code) and Assembly language are Low-level languages. The main difference between them is that Machine language is the language only computers understand and execute directly while Assembly language is machine language representation understandable by humans. Coming to High-level languages, these are the common programming languages. Python, Java, HTML, and C# are a few of the High-level languages known to date. High-level languages are human-friendly. They are easy to understand and learn. Low-level languages, on the other hand, are machine friendly which are difficult to understand and learn.

Computer science is a subject that is very relevant in today’s world. Programming languages like Java, Python, and HTML are required to excel in this particular field. These languages help in web development, data analysis, and artificial intelligence. The world is developing for the better every day and these languages will play a very vital role in tomorrow’s world.