B’luru: Zomato delivery guy seen eating customer’s food

As Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal went out on Sunday delivering friendship bands and food to few delivery partners and customers, a company rider was seen eating from packages meant for customers while waiting at a traffic signal in Bengaluru.

The incident, caught on camera, was shared on Facebook, captioned: “For all those who order from Zomato / Swiggy.”

In the video, he is seen reaching for what appears to be french fries inside the Zomato delivery box behind him while stuck in traffic.

Responding to the video, several Facebook users pointed out that they too have received tampered food packages, while some said that he might have kept his own food in the bag separately.

“Mostly it happens, Even we have already complained about this. But Zomato has not taken any action. All frauds are in same queue,” a user commented.

“The vendor must seal the food perfectly and see that it’s not tampered,” aother user wrote.

One more user said: “This is wrong judgement! mind it this is not a robotic delivery system and may be it could be his own food carrying with him.”

Earlier in the day, Goyal hits the street on his Royal Enfield bike to deliver friendship bands and food to a few of the company’s delivery partners, restaurant partners, and customers.

He shared pictures on X (formerly Twitter) of the “best food friends forever” bands, calling it the “best Sunday ever”.

“Going to deliver some food and friendship bands to our delivery partners, restaurant partners and customers. Best Sunday ever!!” Goyal wrote.

Meanwhile, Zomato has reported a net profit of Rs 2 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year and revenues of Rs 2,416 crore (year-over-year), up 70.9 per cent from the same period last year.