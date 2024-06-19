Parthajit Gangopadhyay brings forth a fresh perspective towards rediscovering Chittaranjan Das

In the treasury of Bengali literature, distinguished children’s literature specialist and Rabindranath researcher Parthajit Gangopadhyay has unearthed an invaluable gem. In the third decade of the 20th century, a wave of Bengali literary magazines emerged, such as Masik Basumati, Dhumketu, Kallol, Kalikalam, Bichitra, and Shanibarer Chithi. During this decade, Bangabani was first published in 1921 under the editorship of Dinesh Chandra Sen and Bijaychandra Majumdar. Ashutosh Mukhopadhyay’s children, Ramaprasad and Shyamaprasad, enthusiastically supported and nurtured Bangabani. Later, amidst his busy schedule as a university professor, Dinesh Chandra voluntarily relinquished his editorial responsibilities. Bijaychandra single-handedly continued to carry out the duties, enriching the pages of Bangabani with valuable compositions.

The pages of this literary journal were filled with writings by Rabindranath Tagore, Abanindranath Tagore, and Jyotirindranath Tagore. Writers like Rameshchandra Majumdar have left their mark on the historic Bangabani. Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay contributed regularly as well. His Pather Dabi was serialised in this magazine. Abanindranath Tagore’s Bageshwari Baktitar Mala and other significant writings were also serialised. Work by several authors in the pages of this literary journal has inspired humanity and uplifted souls.

The passing of the national leader Chittaranjan Das led Bangabani to come up with a special issue. Chittaranjan Das was the country’s foremost barrister. Achieving fame as a barrister, he wielded significant influence in social life and amassed immense wealth. Renouncing these allurements, he threw himself into the Non-Cooperation Movement. Through his exceptional sacrifice, people were inspired, energised, and revitalised. Mahatma Gandhi contributed an article on Chittaranjan Das for this particular issue of Bangabani, alongside Rabindranath Tagore’s poem. From this commemorative issue’s extensive list of authors, notable names include Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, Naresh Chandra Sengupta, Kumud Ranjan Mullick, Sahana Devi, Kazi Nazrul Islam, and several others.

This issue of Bangabani, dedicated to Chittaranjan Das, revitalised the reader community. It taught people to love their country, to dedicate themselves to their nation, and to find solace in the people of their country.

Published nearly a hundred years ago, this highly valuable issue is now a rare piece of literary history. Understanding Chittaranjan Das is crucial to Bengali history and the history of India. The eminent writer and researcher Parthajit Gangopadhyay has restored this inaccessible issue. Before this, he enriched Bengali literature with numerous treasures, such as Abanindranath’s unpublished manuscripts and more. Through his articulate editing, he has brought these treasures into the hands of Bengalis. Parthajit Gangopadhyay will publish this rare issue of Bangabani from Sutradhar on 25 June at the Ashutosh Mukherjee Memorial Hall. On this occasion, a valuable discussion titled ‘Bengali Independence and Chittaranjan Das’ will be organised. The discussion will be attended by Swami Shastrajnananda of Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Narendrapur, Mainul Hasan, and Parthajit Gangopadhyay himself. ‘Sutradhar’ publisher Suman Bhaumik informed that a CD of Chittaranjan Das’s songs will be released that day. Hemant Mukhopadhyay has composed the tunes, ensuring a bright and refreshing presentation. Renowned artist Souvik Dutta will perform the songs. Prominent vocalist Shampa Datta will recite Chittaranjan’s literature.

Parthajit Gangopadhyay’s endeavour will undoubtedly bring joy to ardent readers.