As liquor lovers celebrated an untimely Diwali, many people jokingly said liquor lovers have come forward to boost the economy of the country ~ where else can one find patriots like them? A colleague exclaimed exaltedly “Now it is understood why the feet of a drunk are staggering. The burden of economy now rests on his shoulders! And seeing a drunken man fallen on the road, one can say he has led himself to fall apart, much like the economy of the country!”

During the third phase of the COVD-19 lockdown period, the Centre allowed liquor sale across the country, excluding the containment areas.

Permission was given to open a few liquor shops, keeping in mind the interest of the people and to correct the country’s sliding economy, in all three zones ~ Green Orange and Red. As per the government order, only stand-alone shops will be allowed to sell liquor; liquor shops in malls and shopping complexes will remain closed.

As soon as the restriction on liquor sale was lifted, people thronged liquor shops from day one of the third phase of the lockdown, which will continue till 17 May, in huge numbers, flouting all social distancing norms.

Buyers were standing outside the shops long before they opened. They started queuing up in the early morning and a scramble started as soon as they opened. Even a 70 per cent increase in price of alcohol due to levy of “Corona-Fee” did not have any effect on the alcohol enthusiasts.

Not just men but a fair number of women were seen among the buyers.

The police had a hectic task controlling the swelling crowd. Markings on the pavements and roads to ensure social distancing had no effect. The restive crowd ignored all the rules and started a commotion to reach the shops. When all polite efforts to get the people to maintain the queue failed, police had to resort to a mild force.

The liquor shops had to be shut after things got out of control. Even after this, the crowd was not ready to withdraw.

The police had no choice but to forcibly clear the crowd and evacuate the road.

Meanwhile, several retailers have also expressed concern that their existing stock may dry up soon!