Rains, At last!

Delhi welcomed the monsoon last Thursday with calm. This was due to the quiet manner the rainfall started. There were no strong winds or thunder. The sky was overcast early morning.

Around 8, it started pouring without any noise. The raindrops were in straight lines that one could almost count. The larger drops were visible easily and reflected light in the morning darkness.

Those who were out on morning errands, or rushing to work, were surprised the rains had indeed come. The previous days’ harsh humidity had created doubts, though there were assurances from weather offices.

All that was really required was patience and faith in Nature. People did not have to scamper for cover when the rain started. It was orderly, getting thicker slowly.

Trees, particularly, tall Ashok trees enjoyed the shower straight from the sky. Flower beds and shrubs got wet and collected water. Children too came out to enjoy the peaceful rain.

Traffic in Delhi does not remain unaffected by rain in any season. Come what may, Delhi will not drive without hiccups even in the smallest shower. There are problems when water collects on roundabouts or roadsides. Hundreds of cars moved at a snail’s pace on Thursday morning.

There are no roads in the city where this will not happen. Even the latest addition to Delhi’s underpasses, the Pragati Maidan tunnel was flooded and was fit for use by trucks or large vehicles only.

From the South Delhi end of Tughlakabad to the AIIMS roundabout and Pul Prahladpur underpasses, all known spots for waterlogging were flooded. For pedestrians, this city is a nightmare in most parts. The pavements are encroached.

The only way to walk during rain is to pass through muddy slush, as the roads are meant for traffic. The pedestrians have to jump over puddles and keep their balance.

If there is one step on the road, one gets a powerful honk as a rebuke. Still, the greenery glistening with water is worth the wait. People were waiting for rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and all over the NCR. It came with intensity