Joggers Garden

Lodhi Garden has a hoary past and traces its history back to 1444 AD when the tomb of Mohammed Shah, a Sayyid dynasty ruler of Delhi Sultanate, was erected here by his son, the last ruler of the dynasty, Ala-ud din Alam Shah.

Another significant tomb located in the area is that of Sikander Lodi of the Lodi dynasty, built-in 1517 by his son Ibrahim Lodi who was the last ruler of Delhi Sultanate and was defeated by Babar in the first battle of Panipat in 1526. Four hundred years later, in 1936, when the British were in power, the garden was renovated under the supervision of Lady Willingdon, the wife of Marquess of Willing don (the then Viceroy of India).

When the country gained Independence in 1947, it was renamed from Lady Willingdon Gardens to Lodhi Gardens. In 1968, the garden underwent re-land scaping by Joseph Stein, an American architect who also established a glasshouse there. Lodhi Garden is sprawled over 90 acres of land laid over a rich carpet of grassy lawn which encloses some of the best specimens of Indo Saracenic architecture of spectacular beauty.

Apart from Gumbads and Chhatris, a beautiful eight-pier 16th-century stone bridge constructed during Emperor Akbar’s reign, consisting of seven arches and supported by eight columns, is one of such remarkable monuments in view.

According to the gardeners responsible for the upkeep of the garden, there are at least 100 species of trees, more than 50 species of birds and butterflies, and 200 varieties of bright seasonal flowers witnessed in the Garden.

While the Mughal Garden of Rashtrapati Bha van is open for the common man only for a month every year with fussy security men keeping a tab on every step you take, the Lodhi Gardens is the citizens’ paradise all the year-round. It is a favourite spot for local joggers, morning walkers, and yoga enthusiasts.

The garden is also a preferred picnic spot for the family crowd, with children and toddlers in tow, while its tranquil ambiance makes it one of the best places for couples in Delhi to spend some romantic moments together.

Not long ago, it was routine to find Pranab Mukherjee or Atal Bihari Vajpayee or Arun Jait ley taking a round of the jogging track with their gun-toting security-men in hot pursuit. For those with gastronomical interest, an upmarket restaurant with delectable fare welcomes them to satiate their taste buds.