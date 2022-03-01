Covid Talk

Covid does not spread through communication gadgets. This is a small concession given by the horrific infectious disease. One can communicate on mobiles without fear of spreading infection. Ascribe “realised” this when he went through the experience.

Communication was important to Covid patients always. When the disease was in its disastrous phase, many patients were too sick to use mobiles.

The current phase of generally mild infections allows the patients to talk on phones. The ailment still makes a person feel tired. It is difficult for a patient to stand even for a few minutes.

If one must, one ignores the fatigue feeling and completes the task. This could be even as small as going to the bathroom or responding to the doorbell if one is alone at home. The patient’s energy level is low.

It has to be faced, despite the intake of nutritious food. Within hours of a Covid positive result, one starts getting calls from Covid Helpline and the state government’s health department. They confirm the details on age and specific symptoms of the illness. This brings the mobile into play.

The mobile number recorded by the Covid test laboratory is shared with all health authorities, and they make their routine calls. But that reminds you that you can even initiate calls and talk to people. This small awakening for a Covid patient is not really small. Once infected, the patient is reduced to just maintaining his basic self.

There is little awareness of your possessions or what use they can be put to. The patient decides to use the mobile to contact friends or doctors for additional tips and advice.

Mobile talk comes with social distance which is most essential in the current scenario. One can talk on mobile without any fear, and things move on. One does have to exert a little even for small work.

Communication on mobile too tires out the patient quickly. The effort can be, therefore, limited to essential messages and calls. The principal worry remains to manage oneself, as far as possible, without any other person’s help.

There is the satisfaction that the Covid virus does not spread through communication channels! You can be close, and yet distant. This comes to mind, every time a Covid patient picks up a mobile