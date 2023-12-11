Zoram People’s Movement’s victory: Revitalising regional politics in north-east India

The recent electoral victory of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram’s 2023 state elections serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring sway held by regional parties in the intricate tapestry of northeastern India’s political fabric.

This triumph marks a significant milestone, mirroring the trend set by Meghalaya as the second state to bestow a resounding mandate upon a homegrown party in recent times.

In an era where national politics tends to veer towards a more binary structure, the emergence of regional parties injects a pivotal equilibrium into the electoral dynamics of India, the world’s largest democracy.

The north-east, steeped in its rich cultural heritage, has consistently carved out a unique narrative in its political history, significantly shaped by the influence of these indigenous parties.

Notably, the Hill State People’s Democratic Party’s instrumental role in spearheading Meghalaya’s statehood movement during the late 1970s exemplifies the impactful contributions of regional entities. Similarly, the meteoric rise of the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) in Assam stands testament to the considerable influence wielded by regional players.

Across the north-east, there exists a prevailing sentiment that national parties often overlook the region’s distinctive and localised developmental concerns, ones that seem disconnected from the corridors of power in Delhi.

The trajectory of the AGP, rising to prominence and falling after the Assam agitation, leaves lingering uncertainties about whether regional parties solely partake in governance or if they become assimilated within the broader national political landscape, sometimes sidelining regional interests. The evolution of regionalism across different parts of India, particularly in the north-east, has often been perceived as a factor challenging national integration.

In this region, regionalism predominantly surfaces as a means to safeguard the identities of diverse tribal groups, address the region’s developmental lag, voice grievances of neglect by the central government, and address the perceived failure of national parties to adequately represent the aspirations of the people. It’s crucial to note that while regionalism may, at times, take on violent or secessionist tones, the primary objective of regional parties remains the protection and advancement of social, cultural, economic, and political interests within their respective states.

The ascendancy of the ZPM, ousting the Mizoram National Front in 2023, signals the inception of a fresh era in local politics. The repercussions of this victory are poised to resonate throughout the region, sparking intrigue regarding whether the ZPM’s success will ignite vigour within other regional parties across the north-east.

This ongoing saga underscores the perennial struggle between regional and national interests, with regional parties consistently championing the cause of local development and identity. The intricate cultural mosaic and diverse demographics of the north-east emphasise the need to acknowledge and confront the nuanced challenges that often diverge from the dominant narratives in national discourse.

The trajectory of regional parties in the north-east continues to wield immense influence in sculpting the region’s governance and development.

This influence ensures that the distinctive voices and needs of this vibrant and diverse part of India remain at the forefront, preventing their overshadowing by the broader dictates of national politics. The evolution of these local political entities will undeniably be a focal point in defining the region’s political landscape in the foreseeable future.