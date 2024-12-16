Searching roots with Pragjyotishpur LitFest

It was a unique literary confluence of author-translators, art connoisseurs, critics, budding writers, commentators on economics and history, and young people, who assembled for the Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2024, showcasing a series of panel discussions, special sessions with authors, workshops on creative writing and environmental protection, a multilingual poetry recitation and a few cultural programs at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati. Organised for the second time by Sankardev Education and Research Foundation (SERF) with the theme “In Search of Roots”, the three-day literature festival was a real intellectual and interactive treat for thousands of literary enthusiasts, which propagated the rich cultural heritage of the land with a noble initiative to rediscover and redefine the legends of Pragjyotishpur. The national-level LitFest (13, 14 and 15 December) was inaugurated by Malini Goswami, former vice-chancellor of Assam Women’s University, in the gracious presence of renowned economist Swaminathan Gurumurthy, Supreme Court advocate and prominent author-columnist J Sai Deepak, Jawaharlal Nehru University professor and author Anand Ranganathan, with others.

Addressing the distinguished gathering, Goswami emphasised that Pragjyotishpur LitFest should continue its voyage celebrating the rich heritage of Assamese literature, which has enriched Indian literature as a whole since time immemorial. Highlighting the evolution of Assamese literature from ancient times to the modern era, she defined the role of literature and culture in the evolution and development of human civilisation in the far eastern part of Bharat, which was known as Pragjyotishpur and later Kamarupa before adopting the new identity in present days. Asserting that literature and culture remain the backbone of social civilisation, she appreciated the history of literature in Pragjyotishpur as of a high standard. The rich literature of Mohapurush Madhabdev (prime disciple of 15th-century Vaishnavite scholar and social reformer Srimanta Sankaradeva) gave the Assamese language a unique dimension, added the eminent Assamese litterateur.

Needless to mention that present-day Assam is the central part of the ancient empire named Pragjyotishpur (later known as Kamrup), where its capital was located roughly in present-day Guwahati. The kingdom was spread to Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Bhutan hills (including some parts of Nepal), Rangpur, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Dhaka (now under Bangladesh), Tripura, Khasi and Garo hills, etc. Pragjyotishpur (meaning the eastern part of Jyotishpur) gets its mention in both the great Indian epics Ramayana and Mahabharata as well as in Kalika Puran, Yogini Tantra and Charyapada. Pragjyotishpur itself was an abode of learning, publications and intellectual exercises, as these were the oldest traditions and practices for the residents.

In his keynote address, Gurumurthy also highlighted that Assam and other northeastern states, which were otherwise ignored by the central government for decades, now become a major power for the country. He stated that the larger region has made an unparalleled contribution in all fields of politics, technology, language and literature of Bharat. Speaking on ‘Development through Culture’, the outspoken economist elaborated on how India was misrepresented in global narratives. He criticised the western frameworks used to assess India’s development and progress. Moreover, India’s rich culture-tradition-philosophy was once blamed for the country’s socio-economic stagnation, but now these very traditions are recognised as vital to comprehensive development in any country on Earth. He stressed that social capital formation, through education and awareness, is key to creating a new identity for India.

Arguing that despite gaining independence 75 years ago, India was yet to cultivate independent thought, where the education policies were formulated prioritising employment over fostering entrepreneurial innovation. Gurumurthy further reflected on the essence of literature and culture in shaping societal unity while asserting that education, literature, and culture drive progress and form the backbone of civilisation. He explained that destruction arises from clashes over rights, but it is duty that fosters growth. Talking about India, Gurumurthy proudly declared that the people here are guided by the laws of nature, and they act according to the wishes of nature, which is applicable to all aspects of education, literature and culture. Literary culture propagates the responsibility towards the human-society, and Indian civilisation is based on this philosophy, he added.

Sai Deepak made some intriguing observations to ignite the minds of the young audience, where he claimed that the Constitution alone cannot bind India if the social fabric of democratic Indians by nature is ignored. He explained that India’s civilisation, built on diverse languages, traditions and culture, has remained unified through a shared belief in unity, even amid its diversity. The firebrand speaker asserted that a defining identity based on Indian civilisation can keep everyone together rather than the definition of Indian nation. The civilisation embraces everyone’s identity, culture and traditions, he stated. Pointing to the ongoing atrocities faced by the religious minorities in Bangladesh, the young advocate argued that a shared language may not safeguard a nation altogether. He also stated that the civilisation of India is enriched with at least 5,000 years of history, which may not be admitted by the foreign historians.

Celebrated writer Ranganathan, while painting a bleak picture over the functioning of the judiciary in India, asserted that over five crore cases are still pending in various courts. A large number of posts for judges remain vacant in the courts, and allegations against the justice system for playing inequity in observations and verdicts are a matter of concern and introspection. While describing the way forward for India towards a hundred years of independence, the visionary columnist highlighted various parameters to signify the development in the last few years. While in 1947, Indian citizens enjoyed an average life expectancy of 32 years, now it has gone up to 76 years. The infant mortality rate at the time of independence was very high, which has turned significantly low, stated the scientist-turned-political observer, adding that India is, however, still facing many challenges even today.

He raised a pertinent question: why there are children in India even today who do not see school and why not every child gets vaccinated. On the path to material development, India’s 14 per cent agricultural land was destroyed, and still 35 per cent of agricultural lands are monsoon rain-dependent. Ranganathan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuing efforts aiming for comprehensive development for 140 crore Indians. As a welfare nation, India must pursue various policies for the benefits of its citizens, but often the politicians find a different way (or launch schemes) to get electoral benefits. Observing that everything is possible only when social health is protected, the author commented that literature cannot be disconnected from society.

Talking about revisiting Indian history, well-known historian Sanjeev Sanyal pointed out that many Indian heroes were not accommodated in the pages of history, and hence a fresh look at historical narratives became necessary. He lamented that many brave and patriotic kings like Maharaj Prithu of the ancient Kamrup kingdom, who defeated notorious Bakhtiyar Khilji, were ignored by the history written during the colonial era. It is often described that the British forces took over Bharat from the Mughals (after defeating them), but they were not indigenous kings of India, he asserted. Sanyal expressed his annoyance over the tyrannical British officers who engaged many historians to give legitimacy to their works (many of those were even against the interest of Indian people). Lately, however, the western historians admitted that the history of India was not written authentically. He lamented that the proper history of the over 5,000-year-old civilisation was left out of the country’s education space.

The welcome address of the festival was delivered by Lieutenant General (retired) Rana Pratap Kalita, chairman of SERF, where he observed that literature is committed to building unity among various sections of people in the society. He fondly remembered the great Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, who defeated the invading Mughals in the naval battle of Saraighat on the mighty Brahmaputra River. He opined that the new generation needs such a leader who can guide the people with a strategically correct path. The soft-spoken gentleman expressed hope that the LitFest will properly reflect Assam’s affluent history for inspiring the young people. The organising committee chief, Taren Boro and Pragjyotishpur University vice-chancellor Smriti Kumar Sinha, with many others hailing from different parts of the region, graced the inaugural function.

The festival comprised a series of panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions on various topics, including ‘Heritage and Cultural Identity: The Role of Technology’, ‘The Role of Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Diverse Society’, ‘Transforming Journalism: Credibility and Reliability’, ‘Beyond Entertainment: The Role of Cinema in Shaping Societal Values’, etc. During the closing ceremony, the second Pragjyotishpur Sahitya Bota was conferred on veteran litterateur Vidyapati Dahal and in the promising writer category on Suprakash Bhuyan in the presence of distinguished guests.

The writer is a Guwahati-based special representative of The Statesman