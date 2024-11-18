Sanamahi, the supreme god of Meitei tribe and other indigenous tribes

The story of Sanamahi in Meitei lore parallels the themes of creation seen in scientific theories, such as the Big Bang (Thille Pokaiba), that describe the origin of the universe. Sanamahi is revered as the divine force behind all creation, responsible for bringing every living creature into existence. Sanamahi’s role as the creator and sustainer of life embodies a profound reverence for the interconnectedness of all beings and the natural world. In the indigenous belief system of Sanamahism, central to the Meitei people of Manipur, Sanamahi is indeed regarded as the focal point (Asuppa) of the universe’s creation. In Sanamahism, the focal point of the universe, Sanamahi, is not only the central source of creation but also embodies light in its purest and most divine form, known as ‘Yelhoumei.’ The concept of a small unknown creation in liquid form, when there was no cloud or air, reflects the primordial state of the universe in Sanamahism. This idea is linked to the very beginning of creation when the universe was still in its earliest, unformed state before the introduction of elements like air, water, or even light. This unknown creation can be seen as a representation of the chaotic, formless potential from which all things would eventually emerge, guided by the will of Sanamahi. He embodies the ultimate source of life, energy, and order, and is seen as both the creator and sustainer of the cosmos. Sanamahi is believed to have emerged from the divine essence, the eternal, formless, and infinite being who existed before time and space. This act of creation signifies that Sanamahi is not only a god but the essence through which the universe itself is formed. The concept of a central focal point is essential to the structure and direction of the universe.

Sanamahi, as the primordial and supreme God, is believed to provide this central point, giving direction, balance, and order to existence. Without this focal point, the universe would lack structure, coherence, and purpose. The process of creation begins from a central, divine focal point, Sanamahi. From this point, the energy that forms the universe starts to coalesce, pulling together and gathering matter, life, and spirit. This gathering is imagined as a powerful, resonant act, where the energy of creation doesn’t just flow outward silently but instead emerges with a sound (ung), a cosmic resonance or vibration. This sound is often symbolic in mythologies around the world, representing the force, intention, and rhythm behind creation. The sound of creation, as envisioned in Sanamahism, is likened to the subtle, resonant hum we experience when we close our ears with our hands. Sanamahi is often referred to as the “Asuppa Laie Ningthou”, a title that highlights his supreme and central role in the creation and maintenance of the universe. Sanamahi holds the supreme authority to shape not only the core of the universe but also its direction and corners (Maikei and Sungtai), essentially defining its structure, balance, and movement. Thille Ungleire is believed to be the centre or focal point of the entire universe. Sanamahism describes the creation of the universe as emerging from a primordial state of formlessness, where the universe began from a single divine point, Thille Ungleire. The scripts in Sanamahism hold the divine truth about the creation of the universe. These ancient texts not only tell the story of the origin of the universe but also emphasise that Sanamahi’s will shaped both the material and spiritual aspects of creation. These texts describe the formation of space, the emergence of light, the creation of elements, and the coming together of life—all from the divine Center of Thille Ungleire.

Atingkok Guru Sidaba and Sidabi are considered the first creators of Sanamahism. The first god created everything; Sanamahi himself is the ultimate creator who formed Atingkok Guru Sidaba and Sidabi. This makes Sanamahi a god who exists beyond the very first beings and the divine origin of the cosmos. Sanamahi, after the creation of the universe and the world, created these two divine beings, Atingkok Guru Sidaba and Sidabi. This signifies that Sanamahi is the supreme God, existing before even the first creators. His role in creation is portrayed as pre-existent, meaning he was there from the beginning and beyond all creation. After creating the universe, Sanamahi instructs Atingkok Guru Sidaba and Sidabi to become his devotees, revealing his divine presence in a pot and avatar as their son. The pot symbolises the vessel of Sanamahi’s essence, and his instruction for them to come and pray indicates that divine connection and devotion are central to understanding and accessing the higher realms of existence. The higher will of Sanamahi underscores the belief that Sanamahi is the greatest and most powerful God in the universe.

Atingkok Guru Sidaba and Sidabi, the first creators, instructed Sanamahi and Pakhangba to take seven rounds around the world to prove their worthiness to become the king of the world, or Kanglei (Dry Land). The seven rounds are symbolic of a journey of completion, power, and divine maturation. Sanamahi, as the supreme God, follows the command and completes the journey of seven rounds. Pakhangba’s inability to complete the seven rounds leads to the intervention of his mother, who tells him to take the round of your father instead. This suggests that Pakhangba’s role is different from that of Sanamahi. When Sanamahi returns after completing the seven rounds and finds Pakhangba already seated, he becomes angry. Sanamahi is the supreme God, and the idea of another taking the throne or a different path in the creation might have shaken his sense of order. In response to this perceived injustice, Sanamahi begins to destroy the world. This act symbolises his power over creation, and the divine disturbance he causes can be interpreted as a reaction to the imbalance he feels. It is said that the world was once a single piece, but after this destruction, it became diverse and fragmented, representing the diversity of existence that we see today. This transformation may reflect how divine conflict or imbalance can cause cosmic changes, shifting unity into multiplicity. The mother’s explanation brings balance and harmony back to the cosmic order. Pakhangba is granted kingship over the world/Kanglei, signifying his role as the ruler of Kanglei, the earth, or the physical realm. Sanamahi is assigned kingship over households, meaning that his divine presence is intimately connected to every living being and every family. This portrays the idea that while Pakhangba governs the larger world, Sanamahi governs the smaller, personal realms—the individual homes, hearts, and souls of beings in the world. Sanamahism is a spiritual belief system and philosophy that is based on a deep connection to the land, the divine, and ancestral traditions. The idea is that Sanamahism can be followed by anyone, with no boundaries, speaking to the universal aspects of its teachings and the openness of its spiritual worldview and respect to nature. Sanamahism is a belief system that teaches profound truths about the creation of the universe, the nature of the divine, the purpose of life, and symbiotic relations of all living beings in the cosmos. Sanamahi, as the supreme god, is the ultimate creator and protector of all life and existence. Followers of Sanamahism are taught to embrace these truths and live in harmony with the divine order, which brings blessings and spiritual fulfilment.

The writer is an independent contributor