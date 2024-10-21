Safeguarding Assam’s winged winter guests: A call to protect migratory birds and their habitats

As the crisp air of winter descends on Assam, the region once again prepares to welcome a colourful array of migratory birds from distant lands. These winged travellers, arriving from as far away as Siberia, Mongolia, and Central Asia, will soon flock to Assam’s wetlands, forests, and riverine habitats, adding to the state’s already rich biodiversity. The annual arrival of migratory birds not only paints a vibrant picture of nature but also boosts the state’s ecotourism, attracting birdwatchers, researchers, and nature lovers from across the country and beyond.

Recognising the ecological and cultural significance of these avian visitors, Aaranyak, a leading research-based biodiversity conservation organisation, has called upon the people of Assam to step up efforts to ensure the safety and protection of these migratory species. Through a series of birdwatching events and bird counts, starting in November 2024, Aaranyak aims to foster a deeper connection between the people of Assam and these invaluable contributors to the state’s biodiversity.

The state of Assam, with its unique geographic position and varied habitats, plays host to over 900 bird species out of the 1,377 recorded in India. The state’s location along two major migratory flyways—the Central Asian and East Asian-Australasian—makes it a vital stopover for numerous migratory species. According to Udayan Borthakur, Senior Scientist at Aaranyak, “Assam is a haven for birds because of its diverse habitats and altitudinal ranges, which support a wide variety of breeding and migratory birds. The state is privileged to witness the annual arrival of these incredible travellers, who enrich our ecosystems and contribute to global biodiversity.”

Among the notable species that make Assam their temporary winter home are the bar-headed goose, the northern pintail, and the ruddy shelduck. These migratory birds bring with them the beauty of distant lands and play a crucial role in supporting Assam’s ecosystems by promoting pollination, seed dispersal, and pest control. Beyond their ecological contributions, they offer a significant opportunity for Assam to develop its ecotourism sector, which could be a boon for local communities and nature conservation initiatives alike.

According to Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General and CEO of Aaranyak, the organisation is eager to work closely with bird enthusiasts and nature lovers to ensure the safety of these migratory birds.

“Migratory birds are our valued guests, and we all have a responsibility to safeguard them during their stay in Assam. We encourage the public to remain sensitive to the protection of natural areas frequented by these birds,” Dr. Talukdar said.

Aaranyak’s commitment to bird conservation is grounded in scientific research and citizen science. The organisation has conducted ecological studies on several globally threatened bird species, such as the white-winged wood duck, Bengal florican, and greater adjutant stork. In addition, Aaranyak has been a pioneer in genetic research on the critically endangered white-bellied heron, a species that has become a focal point of global conservation efforts.

As part of its ongoing initiatives, Aaranyak has facilitated the development of bird checklists for several of Assam’s Important Bird Areas (IBAs), further contributing to the knowledge and conservation of bird species in the region. These checklists, compiled by biologists, volunteers, and members of the organisation, are critical for tracking the population dynamics of migratory birds and understanding the health of ecosystems that host them.

Karishma Sharma Chamlagain, a researcher with Aaranyak, emphasises the vital role birds play in maintaining ecosystem health. “Birds are essential agents of critical ecosystem services such as pollination, seed dispersal, pest control, and nutrient cycling. Migratory birds amplify these benefits by connecting ecosystems across continents,” she explained. Their migratory routes, which span thousands of miles, are a testament to nature’s complex interconnections. In Assam’s biodiverse landscapes, these birds are not only integral to maintaining ecological balance but also support human livelihoods through agriculture and ecotourism.

Moreover, migratory birds play a key role in global biodiversity by transporting genetic material between regions, enriching ecosystems far from their breeding grounds. However, despite their critical ecological functions, migratory birds face numerous threats, including habitat loss, pollution, climate change, and illegal poaching. As Chamlagain points out, “Protecting migratory birds is not only essential for biodiversity but also for the ecosystem services they provide, which directly benefit human communities.”

Aaranyak’s birdwatching events and bird counts aim to raise awareness about the importance of conserving migratory birds and their habitats. These initiatives encourage local communities and visitors to observe these species in their natural environments, fostering a culture of coexistence. The organisation hopes that by engaging people in birdwatching and conservation efforts, Assam can strengthen its position as a key player in biodiversity conservation while boosting its ecotourism potential.

As winter approaches and Assam’s wetlands and forests come alive with the sights and sounds of migratory birds, it is a reminder of the delicate balance between nature and human activity.

In the words of Udayan Borthakur, “Birds are nature’s ambassadors, reminding us of the need to protect our natural world. In Assam, we have the privilege of hosting some of the world’s most extraordinary migratory birds. Let us all come together to ensure they continue to find a safe haven in our state.”

As Assam prepares for the arrival of its winged winter guests, Aaranyak’s call for action is timely and crucial. The state’s unique position along major migratory routes gives it both the privilege and the responsibility to protect these species. By fostering community involvement, conducting scientific research, and promoting ecotourism, Assam can ensure that these migratory birds continue to thrive, enriching the state’s biodiversity and bringing people closer to nature.