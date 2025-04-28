Racing at the edge of the map: India’s first border adventure race kicks off in Menchukha

If you thought adventure sports in India peaked with a trek to Triund or a rafting session in Rishikesh, think again. Because somewhere at the farthest fringe of the country, where phone signals politely refuse to follow and clouds float at eye level, India just flagged off its first-ever Border Adventure Race. And the setting? The wildly cinematic, absurdly beautiful Menchukha valley in Arunachal Pradesh. Nestled at about 6,000 feet above sea level, Menchukha looks like it was handcrafted by nature on an unusually creative day. Picture velvet viridescent meadows strewn with wildflowers, brooding mountains wearing thick green shawls, serpentine rivers whispering secrets to ancient pine forests and occasional clouds descending like uninvited but very welcome guests. Now, toss in a pack of adrenaline junkies trail running, mountain biking, working on ropes, kayaking, river crossing, navigating and hiking across centuries-old tribal hamlets — and you’ve got yourself a race worthy of postcards.

The remote and picturesque Menchukha valley came alive from 17–20 April as it hosted Adventure @ Mechukha – the 3rd National Adventure Racing Championship 2025, organised by NthAdventure and Arunachal Pradesh Tourism.

Advertisement

Touted as India’s First Border Adventure Race, the event is part of the prestigious Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) – Asia Series, and serves as a qualifier for the Asia Championship in Malaysia this October.

Advertisement

Participants from 12 Indian states and three countries — Malaysia, Nepal and South Africa — raced across 150 kilometres of Menchukha’s wild terrain. The Line of Actual Control, known as the McMahon Line, lies approximately 29 kilometres north of Menchukha, serving as the de facto border between Indian and Chinese territories.

After battling scorching heat, relentless rain, bone-chilling winds and unforgiving mud, the final podium saw Team KBS from Malaysia clinching first place, followed by Shi-Yomi District MCC (Mechukha Cycling Club) from Arunachal Pradesh in second and Team Ziro from Arunachal Pradesh securing third place.

The Malaysian team’s journey to first place was a story of perseverance. After facing multiple rejections for their visas, they were ultimately granted a diplomatic visa. Their challenges didn’t end there — they were forced to wait over an hour at the airport before they could finally begin their race adventure.

Team Shi-Yomi (MCC), consisting of Joti Mane (captain), Tape Rida, Rinzin Tsering Gyana and Tajum Dere, also received the trophy for the Adventure Racing Championship India [in photo]. Speaking to The Statesman, Mane shared, “Our team was performing really well in the beginning, but a penalty cost us the top spot, and we had to settle for second. As a woman, I believe that gender should never be a barrier to pursuing sports. Sports are not gender-biased.”

Arunachal Pradesh’s tourism sector has seen remarkable growth in recent years. In 2023, foreign tourist arrivals rose by an impressive 300 per cent to 4,496 visitors, while domestic tourist numbers soared by 368.91 per cent, crossing 1.04 million compared to the previous year.

Talking to The Statesman, tourism minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said Arunachal aims to emerge as a global adventure tourism hub. “We plan to scale up the event next year. Arunachal Pradesh is exceptionally well-positioned to emerge as a leading global destination for adventure tourism. Our diverse terrain offers the perfect setting for a range of activities — from kayaking and trekking to mountain biking and hiking — all against the backdrop of some of the most stunning landscapes in the country. Events like this race will continue in the years ahead, and we intend to attract more adventure enthusiasts and travellers to experience the unique beauty of our state,” he reflected.

The journey to Menchukha is a rugged, bumpy ride that can take anywhere between 8 to 10 hours from Aalo or Basar. Along the way, mobile network connectivity remains patchy, with frequent disruptions.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu highlighted ongoing efforts to further boost tourism in the region. “The roads leading to Menchukha are currently under construction and are expected to be completed within the next 2–3 years. Additionally, mobile network disruptions caused by these major infrastructure works will also be resolved once the projects are finished,” he told The Statesman.

Addressing concerns over overtourism, CM Khandu said, “The Inner Line Permit system allows us to regulate tourist inflow effectively. Our goal is to promote this beautiful valley along with other lesser-explored destinations in Arunachal Pradesh, while maintaining a careful balance between tourism growth and sustainability. We’re also working on implementing waste management policies to support this effort.”

Menchukha’s raw beauty—from its mist-wreathed valleys to its emerald rivers—provides the perfect backdrop for these high-octane pursuits, inviting adventurers to push boundaries while forging unforgettable memories at the very edge of the map. In the end, Adventure @ Mechukha proved that India’s borderlands are more than geopolitical lines—they’re playgrounds for the bold, where every river rapid, mountain pass and forest trail tests both grit and camaraderie.

Photos by the writer