Revolutionising cardiac care with a leadless pacemaker

Cardio health continues to be one of the most pressing concerns in global healthcare. Millions rely on pacemakers to maintain a steady heartbeat, a technology that has saved countless lives since its inception. In a significant advancement, Abbott, a global healthcare brand, has introduced their AVEIR™ VR leadless pacemaker in India, redefining how cardiac rhythm management devices work and providing significant benefits to patients. Engineered to be safer and less invasive than traditional pacemakers, this leadless pacemaker delivers precise electrical pulses directly to the heart, offering a cutting-edge solution for managing arrhythmias.

What is a leadless pacemaker? Unlike traditional pacemakers, which require a surgical pocket under the skin and leads (wires) that connect to the heart, a leadless pacemaker is a self-contained device implanted directly into the heart’s right lower chamber (right ventricle) via a minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure from the groin. This innovation eliminates the need for wires, reducing the risk of complications associated with them, such as infections or lead dislodgement.

Talking to The Statesman, Dr Rajesh Banker, cardiac electrophysiologist at Hoag Medical Group, California, USA, said, “The Aveir VR leadless pacemaker is delivered through a minimally invasive IV procedure, inserted via the femoral vein and guided to the heart. Unlike traditional pacemakers, it eliminates the need for chest incisions.”

The increasing prevalence of arrhythmias—conditions where the heart beats too fast, too slow, or irregularly—can be linked to various factors. These include an ageing population, sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, elevated stress levels, and the rising incidence of diabetes, hypertension and obesity. Such risk factors significantly contribute to the development of heart rhythm disorders.

The Aveir VR pacemaker is designed with a unique retrieval feature, enabling doctors to reposition or remove it if necessary. This flexibility is critical for patient safety and long-term management. “With a battery life of up to twice as long as other devices in the market, the Aveir pacemaker reduces the frequency of replacements, offering patients a more sustainable solution. With no need for a surgical pocket or leads, the risk of device-related infections is significantly reduced,” added Dr Banker.

The leadless pacemaker’s small size and streamlined shape ensure comfort for the patient while maintaining a highly effective pacing capability. The installation of this pacemaker does not rely on any technology that is not already available in India.

Vish Charan, divisional vice president of product development at Abbott, emphasised the company’s commitment to equipping healthcare professionals across India with the tools and training necessary for the effective use of this cutting-edge technology. “Abbott’s commitment to advancing cardiac care is reiterated by the introduction of the Aveir VR, a leadless pacemaker. This groundbreaking device addresses the increasing need for less invasive, more effective solutions in managing arrhythmias. By eliminating the need for leads, the Aveir VR pacemaker offers a safer, simpler and more efficient approach to heart rhythm management, reducing complications while providing reliable, real-time pacing support. To support its successful adoption, a comprehensive training programme has been introduced for doctors, combining both theoretical education and hands-on practice,” he said.

“A leadless pacemaker offers a powerful option for the treatment of people with cardiac arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats. Leadless pacemakers address known complications associated with traditional pacemakers,” said Dr PK Hazra, director and head of cardiology at Manipal Hospitals, Kolkata. He further commented, “Cardiovascular diseases like heart failure and cardiac arrhythmias form a major component of the chronic disease burden in India, and interventional therapies like pacemakers help improve patient outcomes.”

Dr Banker further explained the benefits of the leadless pacemaker. “For patients with slow heart rhythms, a pacemaker is often necessary to regulate the heartbeat. This leadless pacemaker is implanted directly inside the heart’s right ventricle to treat slower-than-normal heart rates. This advancement reduces the risks of infection, shortens recovery time and enhances patient comfort by minimising visible scarring. Overall, this innovative technology represents a significant step forward in how we treat patients with bradycardia, improving both safety and quality of life.”

Discussing the role of AI and robotics, Dr Banker acknowledged that while artificial intelligence undeniably represents the future, there is still a significant journey ahead before robots can independently perform surgical procedures without human intervention.