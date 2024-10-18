Privileges buffering: The digital divide for rural Indian women

The internet—a vast ocean of knowledge—has revolutionised how we communicate and access information. Once, we sought answers within the pages of encyclopaedias or consulted experts for guidance. Today, we hold these answers in our palms, making traditional sources of information, once treasured possessions, appear as relics tucked away in dusty bookshelves. Yet, while the internet has democratised access to information for many, a significant part of the global population remains untouched by this digital revolution.

In India, particularly in rural areas, women face multiple barriers that prevent them from fully harnessing the power of the internet. From socio-cultural and economic limitations to deeply entrenched gender biases, the digital divide is not merely about access but about the deep-rooted power relations and inequalities that persist in society. On the occasion of International Rural Women’s Day, celebrated on 15 October every year, it is imperative to address rural women in the context of the growing digital landscape of India and turn a new page.

A Closer Look at The Unseen Barriers

Advertisement

For Rukmini Devi, a 35-year-old homemaker from a village in Uttar Pradesh, a mobile phone is simply a tool for occasional family calls. Accessing information, learning new skills, or even voicing her concerns online feels alien. “My husband and son use phones for all kinds of news, videos and even banking. But for me, it’s not necessary,” she says. Significantly, Rukmini’s experience is far from unique. According to recent reports, only about 35 per cent of internet users in rural India are women, underscoring a significant gender digital divide.

This gap is not merely a question of infrastructure but is rooted in deep-seated cultural, educational, economic and social barriers. In many rural households, a smartphone is a shared device controlled by male members. Women like Rukmini rarely have the opportunity to explore the internet independently. Even as digital literacy programs are introduced, societal norms often discourage women’s active participation, citing ‘more important’ household responsibilities. This pattern reflects a broader narrative of exclusion where the internet, despite its transformative potential, remains a male-dominated space.

When Knowledge is Power—And It’s Out of Reach

Consider the story of Meera, a 22-year-old woman from a small village in Uttar Pradesh. Meera dropped out of school after the 10th grade due to financial constraints, but her dreams of becoming a teacher never faded. When her neighbour’s son mentioned online courses, her eyes lit up at the possibility of continuing her education. But when Meera brought up the idea of using the internet for studies, her father dismissed it, stating, “The internet is not for girls. It’s a waste of time and money.”

For women like Meera, the lack of internet access is not just about missing out on learning opportunities—it represents a denial of agency and identity. Internet access could have provided her with educational content, platforms to explore career opportunities, and information on her legal rights. Without it, her aspirations are limited by her father’s perceptions of what is ‘appropriate’ for her. Stories like Meera’s are a dime a dozen, showcasing patriarchy’s hold in limiting a woman’s ability to act.

A Pandemic-Driven Revelation

The Covid-19 pandemic laid bare the digital inequalities women in rural India face. Mohini, a 38-year-old mother from a tiny district in Madhya Pradesh, was introduced to the concept of the internet during the pandemic. Her children, studying in a government school, had to access online classes. With hesitation, she bought a second-hand phone and subscribed to a minimal data plan, barely enough to keep her children’s education going. The irony of the situation was stark. In more privileged urban households, the internet was used for entertainment, learning, and work, while for Mohini, it was essentially a survival tool.

The Economic Cost of Digital Divide

Digital exclusion also has a tangible economic impact on rural women. In states like West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, women’s self-help groups (SHGs) have been instrumental in promoting small-scale businesses and entrepreneurship. However, the lack of digital access curtails their potential. Consider Shanti, a weaver in West Bengal who sells handwoven sarees through a local market. During the pandemic, when traditional markets shut down, many SHGs turned to online platforms for sales and marketing. But for Shanti, this transition was daunting. “I have no idea how to set up an online store or market my products,” she admits. With no digital skills and no one to guide her, Shanti watched helplessly as others found new customers online, while her income dwindled.

The digital divide is a loss for individuals and the broader economy. A study by the McKinsey Global Institute revealed that bridging the gender gap in digital access could add an estimated $700 billion to India’s GDP by 2025. When women like Shanti are equipped with digital skills, they become financially independent and contribute to the economic growth of their communities. Therefore, increasing women’s digital literacy is not just a social cause but is imperative for the economy.

The Need for Digital Literacy

While infrastructure and access are critical, these are only the first steps. Digital literacy remains a crucial missing piece in the puzzle. Many rural women who gain access to smartphones or the internet are overwhelmed and underprepared to navigate the digital world. Initiatives focusing solely on distributing devices or providing connectivity miss the mark if they do not address the knowledge gap.

Training programs that teach basic internet skills, such as searching for information, safe usage of social media, or setting up digital wallets, can empower women significantly. Additionally, programs need to consider cultural contexts—offering training in local languages and tailoring content to suit the unique challenges that rural women face. An effective digital literacy program for women in rural India would teach them how to use technology and leverage it for self-empowerment, from accessing health information to learning about entrepreneurship.

The Road Ahead

Governments and NGOs have made strides in promoting digital inclusion through schemes like ‘Digital Saksharta Abhiyan’ and other grassroots digital literacy programs. However, these efforts need to be scaled up and made more gender-sensitive. Local communities can play a crucial role in this transformation. Women’s collectives and SHGs should be encouraged to become digital champions, offering peer-to-peer training and creating safe spaces for women to learn and explore the internet.

Furthermore, policy interventions must address the gender digital divide by incorporating digital literacy in women’s empowerment programs. Government schemes targeting rural livelihoods and women’s development should integrate digital skills training, ensuring that rural women are not just consumers of technology but creators and influencers in the digital world.

The digital divide for rural women in India is not merely a gap in access but a reflection of entrenched gender inequalities. Bridging this divide will require more than technological infrastructure—it demands a cultural shift, robust policy interventions, and community-driven solutions. As more aspects of life move online, digital literacy and access become crucial for women to assert their rights, enhance their livelihoods, and build better futures for themselves and their families. Addressing this issue is not just a question of technology but equity and justice. Only then can the internet genuinely serve as a democratising force, opening up a world of possibilities for every woman, regardless of where she lives.

Shambhavi️ Naithani is a student of media and journalism at Christ University, Bengaluru; Jais Merlin P Augustine and Krishnapriya T K are assistant professors at Christ University, Bengaluru