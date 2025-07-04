Down bad for the unattainable

They don’t exist. They can’t love us back. And yet, fictional characters hold a strange power over us that real people often don’t. We laugh with them, cry for them, and fiercely defend them in online debates as if they were of flesh and blood. From literature to film, anime to K-dramas, and comic book superheroes to video game protagonists, our emotional investment in these imaginary beings is undeniable. But why does this happen? What is it about these fictional characters or narratives that enamours us entirely?

The science of attachment: Fiction feels real

Human brains are wired to form connections. As we interact more with real people, oxytocin—the ‘bonding hormone’—is released, making us feel closer to them. Surprisingly, studies show that our brains react the same way when we consume fictional stories. We unconsciously treat fictional characters as social beings, creating parasocial relationships—one-sided emotional bonds where we feel deeply connected to someone who isn’t even aware of our existence (or who doesn’t even exist in the real world).

Neuroscientist Paul J. Zak’s research shows that compelling storytelling triggers the release of oxytocin and dopamine, reinforcing our emotional attachment. This explains why we mourn character deaths as though we’ve lost a loved one. Fandom grief is real—just ask anyone who still hasn’t recovered from Gojo Satoru’s death (R.I.P. Gojo, the internet still isn’t over it). Fiction isn’t just escapism—it’s an emotional experience which our brains interpret as real.

We see ourselves in them: Identification and wish fulfilment

Fictional characters aren’t just entertaining; they are mirrors and fantasies. Some reflect our personal struggles and identities, while others represent who we aspire to be. Psychologist Jonathan Cohen’s theory of identification suggests that when we connect with a character, we temporarily ‘become’ them in our minds, experiencing their world as if it were ours.

Relatability: Characters with familiar emotions and conflicts make us feel seen. A socially anxious reader might resonate deeply with Charlie from The Perks of Being a Wallflower. A woman challenging societal norms may find empowerment in Elizabeth Bennet or Jo March.

Wish fulfilment: Characters allow us to live out fantasies. We experience grand adventures, forbidden romances, and superhuman abilities—without consequences. Why face the mundanity of daily life when we can be a detective solving crimes like in Sherlock, or a star-crossed lover in Paris?

The ‘We can fix them’ phenomenon: Many fans obsess over flawed, tortured characters because they activate our psychological need to heal. The desire to ‘fix’ or ‘save’ an emotionally broken character is often a subconscious reflection of our own desire to heal wounds within ourselves or others.

The power of community: Fandom as a modern tribe

Beyond individual attachment, fandoms create a sense of belonging. In a world that often feels isolating, being part of a fandom provides an instant connection and sense of belonging with like-minded people. Whether it’s through fanfiction, fan art, or spirited debates on social media, fandom culture fosters creativity, friendships, and shared emotions.

From Sherlock Holmes readers writing their own mysteries in the 19th century to modern fan campaigns like #SaveWarriorNun, #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, and Squid Game fans still mourning Ali’s tragic death, fans reclaim narratives and make them their own. In an age of digital alienation, fandoms offer a virtual community where people feel understood.

The dark side of fandoms

While fandoms bring joy, their intensity can sometimes tip into toxicity. Shipping wars, online harassment, and parasocial delusions are extreme manifestations of emotional investment. Fans sometimes become so devoted that they attack creators for ‘ruining’ a beloved character or harass actors because they dislike their on-screen portrayal.

The phenomenon of celebrity worship and fictional love is another psychological layer. Some people experience limerence, a state of obsessive infatuation with someone unattainable—whether it’s a real-life celebrity or a fictional character. This can sometimes interfere with real-world relationships and social development.

Why it all matters: Fiction shapes who we are

Our love for fictional characters isn’t just entertainment—it’s part of being human. Fiction teaches us empathy, broadens our worldview, and allows us to process emotions in ways real life doesn’t always permit. The fact that a story can make us cry over someone who never existed is proof of the sheer power of storytelling.

Moreover, literature has long reflected this phenomenon. Shakespeare’s Hamlet inspired obsessive academic discourse, Pride and Prejudice sparked centuries of longing for the ‘perfect gentleman’, and The Great Gatsby still fuels debates over Gatsby’s tragic idealism. Fast forward to today, and we see the same passion in K-drama fandoms, anime discourse, and even video game character obsessions. Fictional figures have always shaped cultural identity and personal emotional landscapes. Maybe, in the grand scheme of things, our love for fiction isn’t just an escape—it’s one of the most profound ways we understand ourselves.