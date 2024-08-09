Boosting breast milk production: Hope for mothers with low milk output

Many new mothers tend to worry about breastfeeding problems, particularly poor milk supply for their infants. Several may keep struggling with low milk output. This common concern can lead to anxiety, guilt and stress, affecting the well-being of both mother and baby. If a new mother is concerned about breast milk supply, it is important for her to get medical advice early. A specialist should be able to provide reassurance, guidance and evidence-based solutions to support her in overcoming low milk output. If things turn out fine, the mother will be quickly reassured and avoid the trap of giving her infant baby formula unnecessarily that will not be beneficial for either her or her offspring. It is recommended that reaching out early helps ensure that the mother and baby both continue to benefit from breastfeeding.

Understanding low milk output

At the outset, it is important to understand what causes low milk output. Also known as hypogalactia, this affects approximately 15-20 per cent of breastfeeding mothers and may be caused by various factors, from hormonal imbalances, poor latch or sucking technique, not feeding frequently enough, stress and anxiety, previous breast surgery, and/or certain medical conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome and thyroid disorders. If any of these conditions are applicable to a new mother, she should not hesitate to get in touch with a specialist for one-on-one guidance.

Advertisement

Check for signs of low milk output

Naturally, every new mother is eager to know if her breast milk supply is sufficient for her baby. What are the signs that the baby is not getting enough milk from the mother? Read on.

If the baby’s weight gain is slower than expected, the mother needs to give frequent feeding with short intervals, and if the baby seems unsatisfied, fussy, or cranky after feeding, the mother’s breasts feel soft or empty.

Methods to boost milk production

Breastfeeding is natural, and typically, it is a ‘demand-and-supply’ phenomenon between the baby and mother. However, there are certain factors that impact milk production, and here we discuss them briefly:

Frequent feeding: It is important to remember that newborns typically feed very often. New mothers should feed their babies at least 8–12 times in 24 hours.

Proper latch technique: Mothers need to ensure the correct baby’s latch or feeding position. When the baby is well-latched, it can feed better, taking in sufficient milk effectively.

Skin-to-skin contact: Mothers are advised to hold their babies close to their bodies before and after feeds to enable skin-to-skin contact. This stimulates the release of the hormone oxytocin that gets the mother’s milk flowing. This also improves mother-baby bonding apart from enhancing milk production.

Adequate hydration: Ensure that mothers take in plenty of water.

Stress reduction and mental relaxation: We suggest stress-reducing techniques like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga.

Monitoring and support: Regularly monitor milk output and provide emotional support to mothers by family members.

Cool and calm environment: Breastfeeding in a cool and calm environment is recommended as it induces oxytocin release to boost milk production. When the mother is calm and stress-free and the baby is relaxed and sleepy, it is a great time for feeding. The mother-child bonding is heightened.

Consult your doctor: He/she can reassure you after checking for pathological conditions besides prescribing some supplements like lactation granules or galactagogue medicine like metoclopramide.

Galactagogues (Special foods thought to boost milk production): The lactating mother may include the following foods in her diet: fenugreek seeds, oats, barley, brown rice, and protein-rich foods that include fish, chicken, meat, tofu, eggs, dairy, legumes, lentils, green leafy vegetables, turmeric, etc. Galactagogues (foods that promote breast milk production) like fenugreek or blessed thistle are great as well.

Use breast pumps: If a lactating mother is suffering from conditions like inverted or cracked nipples, breast engorgement, or plugged nipple ducts, or the baby is unable to suck well due to prematurity, some oral defects, or mother and child are separated from one another temporarily, then breast milk expression by a breast pump may help.

Low milk output is a common concern for new mothers; it is only natural to be worried if one is feeding her baby enough milk. But mothers should not despair and seek specialist help instead. With the right guidance and support, they can overcome their anxieties. Understanding the causes, recognising the signs, and implementing evidence-based strategies recommended by doctors and lactation specialists, mothers can boost their milk production and enjoy a successful breastfeeding experience, giving the best nutrition to their infant. If you are a new mother yourself struggling with low milk output or know someone who needs help, consult your healthcare provider or a lactation expert for personalised guidance.

Dr BK Mitra is the founder & principal consultant, Abha Surgy Centre, and Dr Sourav Bhuin is consultant, gynaecology, Abha Surgy Centre

Insights from Dr MS Purkait

Breast milk is considered to be the best and most complete nutrition for a newborn. Not only does it contain adequate nutrients, including proteins, fat and carbohydrates, but it also bears various minerals, vitamins, protective bacteria and immunoglobulins, which protect the newborn against various infections.

WHO has recommended that breastfeeding needs to be started within one hour of birth and can be continued as an exclusive nutrition till 6 months of age. Beyond six months, supplements may be necessary in addition to breast milk and can be continued till 2 years of age.

Sometimes there could be inadequate milk production due to various reasons. The most common cause could be malnutrition. Other medical causes could be breast anomalies, post-surgery thyroid dysfunction, polycystic ovary, retained placenta, use of oral contraceptives, or other herbal products.

Stress, anxiety and depression could also be major factors. Other reasons could be inappropriate feeding routines and techniques.

Average milk production is around 700-800 ml/24 hrs for a normal, healthy mother. There should be proper skin-to-skin contact during feeding sessions, and there should be 8 to 12 sessions of feeding in 24 hours. Sometimes there could be some congenital malformation or defect like a cleft lip and palate in the newborn or certain infections that will hamper breastfeeding.

A medical professional should be consulted in all such cases. Relaxation techniques, music therapy, deep breathing, or the use of certain apparatus may help in the increase of milk production. In addition, a physician may prescribe some herbal or hormone-modifying medicines that may help this condition.