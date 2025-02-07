A celebration of India’s classical dance heritage at Samasrava

The capital city witnessed an enchanting evening of classical dance at Samasrava, organised by Manasija, a non-profit dedicated to promoting Indian art and culture, recently. Held at the India Habitat Centre, the event was supported by the ministry of culture, government of India, and brought together some of the finest classical dance artists from across the nation. The event featured breathtaking performances in Odissi, Bharatnatyam and Kathak.

Esteemed Odissi exponent Arunima Ghosh and her troupe captivated the audience with their soulful and technically immaculate renditions. Arunima Ghosh presented her Odissi performance, inspired by Adi Shankaracharya’s Jagannath Ashtakam, evoking the spirit of Lord Jagannath through a tapestry of devotional scenes, from serene morning prayers to the vibrant energy of Rathayatra. Her second performance, Yahi Madhava, was a poignant composition by the 12th-century saint-poet Jayadeva from the Gita Govinda. Arunima portrayed the emotional turmoil of Radha, expressing her anguish and frustration as she confronted Krishna’s infidelity. This emotionally charged abhinaya piece, choreographed by Padma Vibhushan Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, beautifully portrayed Radha’s love, sorrow and vulnerability through subtle facial expressions and graceful gestures. Her third performance, NrittaLeela, celebrated Odissi’s sculptural beauty and lyrical flow. Set to the mesmerising melodies of Rageshri raga, it unfolded from serene stillness to dynamic expressions of joy, paying homage to Odissi’s timeless elegance and spiritual depth.

YSNA awardee Vinod Kevin Bachan’s dynamic portrayal of Devi Mahamaya showcased divine energy through stunning choreography and storytelling. Arohi Munshi’s Bharatnatyam recital was a mesmerising blend of grace and rhythm, transforming traditional compositions into visual poetry with emotive expressions. Diksha Rawat’s Kathak presentation was a masterful fusion of intricate rhythms and expressive storytelling, leaving the audience in awe with her Taal Ashtamangal and thumri interpretations.

Adding to the evening’s grandeur, Manasija Samman 2024 was conferred upon two stalwarts of Indian culture, Shri Avinash Pasricha, an iconic performing arts photographer, and Vidushi Kamalini Nagarajan Dutt, a revered scholar and cultural advocate, for their invaluable contributions to the arts. Complementing the performances was a captivating photo art display by Sanjit Debroy, whose work brilliantly captured the spirit and soul of performance arts, enhancing the event’s cultural ethos. “Samasrava” was a true celebration of India’s rich classical traditions, bringing together artistry, devotion and storytelling. The event left the audience deeply inspired, fostering appreciation for the timeless legacy of Indian dance.

