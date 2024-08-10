Retracing the journey of Prabhat Roy

In thirst of being a part of the ship and finally turning out to be the captain perhaps metaphorises the journey of one of the most prominent directors of Bengali commercial films, Prabhat Roy.

From a mere assistant director for 17 years in Bombay to a national icon, his chronicle full of thrash and thorns has been recorded in his newly-released autobiography, Clapstick, edited by Gautam Bhattacharya. The book was released on 4 August this year in Kolkata, followed by an event and gathering of several Tollywood actors.

Endeavoured to become an actor, in his twenties, Prabhat arrived in Bombay. But he clearly understood that this dream is no child’s play, especially if played without proper knowledge and experience. He was even given clapsticks by a director, telling him to first learn the entire process of filmmaking before stepping in as an actor. Consequently, he began to learn while sitting with directors. The experience sparked his interest in directing, eventually succeeding him as a director.

“For those yearning to work in the film industry, whether as an actor or director, I have consistently emphasised the importance of acquiring camera work, lens handling and the delivery of authentic performances. Let’s diminish the stereotype that acting is something done by people who have succumbed in other fields,” said Prabhat Roy.

“I also thank my wife, Late Jayshree Roy, who supported me through and through, and my daughter, Ekta Bhattacharjee, who has become my sole pillar of support after my wife’s demise,” added the filmmaker.

Good wishes were also sent by Boney Kapoor and Sachin Pilgaonkar, along with a surprise visit from the latter. Both Sachin and Prabhat reminisced about their young days of friendship spent on the sets of Balika Badhu (1967), directed by Tarun Majumdar; Prabhat assisted Tarun, and Sachin was one of the main cast members.

Shantilal Mukherjee, one of the acclaimed actors of Tollywood who had previously worked with Prabhat Roy, shared his experience with The Statesman, “As a proclaimed assistant director in Bombay, he had technical knowledge. He therefore, with his knowledge learnt from Bombay, introduced action sequences in Bengali commercial films for the first time. Also, he was an excellent script and dialogue writer and presented Bengali society on screens.”

Roy received several awards for his films, including two national awards, namely, Swet Pathorer Thala (1992) and Lathi (1996), and other BFJA Awards.