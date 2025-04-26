Rare relics of Panchanan Karmakar family unveiled in Kolkata

Every community progresses when the common people start reading their own stories and scriptures. Panchanan Karmakar was one of the pioneers of this movement for the modern Bengali language. A typographer working out of Serampore, Karmakar gave the Bengalis their first printed script. A long-overdue homage was paid to the legacy of the man by Haraf. Launched on 10 April at the majestic Khelat Bhavan in Pathuriaghata, Haraf unveiled, for the first time ever, priceless relics and heirlooms from the private collection of the Karmakar (Mullick) family.

Priyanka Mullick, the great-granddaughter of Panchanan Karmakar, launched the exhibition in the historic premise of Khelat Bhavan. In the courtyard, along with the exhibits of letters hand-carved by Karmakar, were the excerpts of actual manuscripts from the 19th century and the first Bengali newspaper, Samachar Darpan, published in 1818. Karmakar’s innovation didn’t stop there. Karmakar’s genius laid the foundation for the printing of Indian regional languages, with his craftsmanship extending to Devanagari, Odia, Tamil and beyond. His pioneering work was instrumental in ushering in the age of radical printing in India. Though his life was tragically cut short, Karmakar’s legacy endured, carried forward by his brother Gadadhar Karmakar and son-in-law Manohar Karmakar. Under the tutelage of English Orientalist Charles Wilkins, Panchanan Karmakar created the first-ever Bengali typefaces, a revolutionary cornerstone which later led to the publication of the first grammar book in Bengali. “For me, Haraf is deeply personal. It is both a celebration and a tribute to two of the most influential figures in my life: my great-grandfather, Panchanan Karmakar, and my father, Biman Mullick. Without my father’s tireless dedication to preserving this legacy, this exhibition would never have seen the light of day. For generations, our family quietly carried this incredible history, and now, through Haraf, we finally bring it into the public eye. My great-grandfather’s pioneering work shaped the history of printing in Bengal and much beyond. This is our humble effort to honour his memory and ensure his story is never forgotten,” said Priyanka Mullick.

Muzaffar Ali, a Padma Shri, and also the Nawab of Kotwara, was the chief guest for the event.

The exhibition had a unique taste of being held underground. The speciality of Khelat Bhavan lies in that it still has functioning underground tunnels, adding to the essence; on display were the full set of instruments used to intricately design the typing letters, the first machine exported from London, and the yellowish pages with the full display of letters belonging clearly to the century forgotten. What Karmakar did in a town was what made the long lineage of literary geniuses of this century.

Actor Ritwik Bhowmik said, “I’m feeling privileged, you know. Living as a non-resident of Bangla for a long time, I always felt left out. But now that I have been invited to this event, the revolutionary point in history where the language of Bangla took flight feels as if I have been inducted formally into the community. To be a part of the culture, the artist feels special. It is one of the most surreal experiences that I get to be a part of this limelight.”

Curated and co-presented by Kolkata’s celebrated cultural duo Kounteya Sinha and Oiendrila Ray Kapur of KOI Worldwide, in association with Karmakar’s great granddaughter Priyanka Mullick, Haraf is a marquee celebration in the city’s cultural calendar. The exhibition honours the artistic prowess of Karmakar’s typographic contributions and reignited conversations around Bengal’s pivotal place in India’s linguistic and print revolution.

Debasish Sen Sharma, eminent director, iterated, “I feel very proud as a Bengali; that is very important, and this event is happening in the time period of Poila Baishakh, so the remembrance of this event is very strong. As a community we have really had a downfall from what we had, so going back to the roots feels very crucial, and that’s why events like this are very important today.” The grand opening saw a convergence of prominent voices from across India — luminaries from film, art, literature and heritage, all gathering to commemorate a man whose name deserves a permanent place in the annals of Indian history.