Ginny & Georgia returns darker, bolder and more politically charged

Just when I thought Ginny & Georgia had exhausted every ounce of its chaotic, small-town, scandal-soaked drama, Season 3 storms back in like Georgia with a fresh engagement ring and another skeleton for the closet. Netflix’s most unhinged mother-daughter duo is at it again — imagine Gilmore Girls, but if Lorelai buried bodies instead of bad decisions, and Stars Hollow came with a side of felony charges. If you came looking for wholesome bonding over coffee, you’ve walked into the wrong diner, darling.

Season 3 wastes no time tossing us headfirst into Wellsbury’s latest scandal — Georgia, our charmingly homicidal Southern belle, is arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller, Cynthia’s comatose husband. Enter Paul Randolph (Scott Porter), Georgia’s shiny new husband and Wellbury’s golden mayor, who spares no expense getting her a top-tier defence attorney. But even Mr Clean Conscience can’t help wondering if his new bride might be the town’s most charming sociopath. Naturally, Georgia leans into her trifecta of roles: doting mother, devoted wife and small-town sweetheart with a felony record. She makes bail but gets slapped with house arrest, ankle monitor included — because nothing says “respectable citizen” like accessorising your sundress with court-mandated jewellery. And thus begins another season of Ginny & Georgia, where the skeletons in Georgia’s closet aren’t metaphorical — they’ve got names, dates of death, and suspicious life insurance policies.

Meanwhile, Ginny is drowning in teen angst with a side of public scandal. But emotional catharsis doesn’t come easy when your mom’s in the headlines for murder. Her dad, Zion, signs her up for a poetry class (because nothing soothes generational trauma like verse), and Antonia Gentry crushes it as a girl juggling hallway side-eyes, relentless paparazzi and Marcus’ brooding. Speaking of Marcus — yes, he’s still very much there, sulking like a human rain cloud.

Georgia (Brianne Howey) is in top form this season — equal parts Southern charm and unbothered sociopath, trying to keep her kids safe while dodging her increasingly messy past. Diesel La Torraca, as Austin, has grown noticeably older (and better) and delivers some heart-wrenching scenes as a kid navigating school bullies and accidental murder witness trauma.

The MANG squad feels a bit like a splintering girl band this season. Norah’s giving side-eyes, Abby’s oddly loyal and Maxine’s still the human confetti cannon who feels left out of her own friend group.

And just when you thought the custody drama was over, Gil — Austin’s charmingly sinister deadbeat dad — is back, attempting to drive a wedge between Georgia, Ginny, and Austin. Zion’s in the picture too, because Ginny & Georgia believes in chaos and layered trauma with questionable decision-making skills.

This season bites off a lot — and for the most part, chews it well. From LGBTQ+ representation and feminism to Black lives, domestic violence, infidelity and the murky, ever-debatable waters of morality (because in Ginny & Georgia, nothing’s ever truly black or white — it’s a glorious, messy grey). There’s also a cheeky little commentary on capitalism sneaking its way into small-town America. With talks of shiny big businesses rolling in, Joe (Raymond Ablack) looks like a man watching his beloved indie café get steamrolled by a soulless frappuccino factory — and honestly, he should be terrified. The show also tackles self-harm, alcoholism, addiction, and perhaps most significantly, abortion. And in a country where women’s reproductive rights are being clawed at with alarming enthusiasm, Ginny & Georgia doesn’t shy away from reminding viewers why bodily autonomy isn’t up for polite debate.